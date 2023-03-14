Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery

14 March 2023, 09:11

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered. Picture: LBC / Getty / Met

By Danielle DeWolfe

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan had a gun pointed in his face as thugs demanded his diamond encrusted watch following a night out with his wife, a court has heard.

Mr Khan, 36, was leaving the Sahara Grill in Leyton, East London, with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, and their friend Omar Khalid, on April 18 last year when the terrifying attack took place.

With thugs pointing the weapon in the Bolton-born boxer's face, the group then grabbed the £72,000 custom-made Franck Muller watch before pointing the weapon at Mr Khan’s friend.

Appearing in Snaresbrook Crown Court, Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Ismail Mohammed, all 25, denied conspiracy to commit robbery.

A fourth suspect, Dante Campbell, 21, had previously admitted to being the gunman.

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Khan has never been recovered
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Khan has never been recovered. Picture: Met Police

With Ms Makhdoom a few steps behind Mr Khan, the court heard how the criminals shouted "take off the watch" as part of the confrontation.

The court saw CCTV footage of "spotters" Amin and Mohammad sat at a nearby table in the same restaurant as the trio dined, at one point, showing Mohammad taking a call believed to be from Bana according to call records.

The gunman can be seen striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom were dining in East London before the robbery
Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom were dining in East London before the robbery. Picture: Getty/Julian Parker/UK Press

"You can see Campbell waving a gun at Mr Khan and his wife," said prosecutor Philip Evans, KC.

"The reason for dealing with the CCTV in such detail is that it forms the absolute centre of the evidence in this case.

"The robbery is caught on it. A number of details are caught on it."

Following the armed confrontation, Campbell is said to have escaped in a silver Mercedes, allegedly driven by Bana alongside a male passenger, whose identity remains unknown.

The CCTV showed the gunman striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building.
The CCTV showed the gunman striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building. Picture: Met Police

The court also heard how the distinctive, custom-made gold watch, encrusted in diamonds, has never been recovered.

Amin, of Cavendish Road, Finsbury Park, Bana, of Hale Gardens, Tottenham, and Mohammed, of Edmonton, all deny conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bana also denies carrying an imitation firearm.

Campbell, of Hornsey, all north London, earlier admitted possessing an imitation firearm.

Agency worker Billi-Jo Pratt was found to have stolen nearly £2,000 worth of jewellery

Woman who suspected cleaner of stealing £2,000 worth of jewellery cracks the case herself after police drop case
Windswept Kate and Camilla attended the Commonwealth Day service at the Westminster Abbey

Hold onto one's hat! Kate and Camilla battle the elements on arrival at Commonwealth Day

Suella Braverman has said she "will not back down"amid criticism of the government's migration Bill and condemned the "grotesque slurs" that have been directed at her for saying "simple truths about the impact of unlimited and illegal migration”.

Suella Braverman 'will not back down' amid migrant Bill backlash as she condemns 'grotesque slurs' levelled at her
Tributes have poured in to a mother and her young son who died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in Lincolnshire.

'A beautiful soul': Tributes to mother and three-year-old son killed in Lincolnshire lorry crash
Rishi Sunak warned of the growing threat of Russia and China

Sunak to boost defence spending by £5bn to tackle world "defined by danger" amid Russia and China threats
Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Navalny learns about documentary’s Oscar win during court hearing

The bizarre rampage took place in a Tesco in Leicester

Watch shocking moment woman smashes through wine bottles with frying pan in Tesco

People travel by boat in a flooded street in Trizidela do Vale in the state of Maranhao, Brazil

Global floods and droughts worsening with warming, study suggests

Drilling camp

Biden approves huge Willow oil project in Alaska

Therese Coffey (left) and a cat (right)

Cats micro-chipping to be made mandatory in the UK under new rules

