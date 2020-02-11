Time-lapse footage shot from The Shard captures Storm Ciara battering London

Incredible time-lapse footage shot from The Shard has caught the moment Storm Ciara batters the city of London.

The stunning video begins by showing the calm before the storm, with bright lights dominating the capital's iconic skyline.

When the sun rises, it struggles to illuminate the dazzling city, as the familiar British sight of bleak, grey clouds replaces the night sky.

Hours then pass in a matter of seconds, with Storm Ciara fully taking hold and shrouding the capital in a sea of wind and rain as the heavens open.

The temperamental weather pattern comes and goes, soaking any Londoners below brave enough to venture outside and face the brutal storm.

As the day comes to an end, Ciara throws a couple more punches of precipitation at the city before the dazzling glow of London's lights once again takes over.

Britain was battered by Storm Ciara over the weekend. Picture: PA

The View From The Shard footage comes after "the storm of the century" battered Britain's shores across the weekend and into Monday.

Winds of up to 100mph hammered the UK yesterday as the storm made landfall, with some areas experiencing widespread flooding as they experienced a month and a half's rainfall in just 24 hours.

The storm claimed two lives of two men - in Hampshire and West Dumbartonshire - on Sunday and Monday, with a third man being killed while walking his dog near Liverpool on Tuesday.

More bad weather is on its way with warnings for snow, ice and wind being issued across the UK as it braces itself for Storm Dennis.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow across parts of the Midlands and eastern England, where flurries are already being reported.

On Monday night, the Government activated an emergency financial aid package for areas devastated by the storm.