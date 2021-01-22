Tokyo Olympics: Japan 'privately concludes' Games should be cancelled, report suggests

22 January 2021, 00:56 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 01:37

The Tokyo Olympics has already been delayed a year after being cancelled in 2020
The Tokyo Olympics has already been delayed a year after being cancelled in 2020. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Japan's government has "privately concluded" the Tokyo Olympics will need to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

The iconic sporting event has already been delayed a year after being postponed last summer due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

However, senior cabinet members in Japan have reportedly agreed that the Games can no longer go ahead in 2021 because of the virus remaining prevalent across the world.

Citing an unnamed government source, The Times wrote that Tokyo is now focusing on securing the quadrennial competition in 2032, the next available year.

The paper has claimed to have been told by a senior member of the ruling coalition that the team is planning on finding a way to announce the cancellation but leave open the chance of hosting the Games at a later date in a bid to save face.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult," the source told the publication.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has said there is no reason to believe the Games will not be going ahead
IOC president Thomas Bach has said there is no reason to believe the Games will not be going ahead. Picture: PA

It comes despite both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government insisting the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

“We will have full anti-infection measures in place and proceed with preparation and with a determination to achieve the Games that can deliver hope and courage throughout the world,” Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister, told parliament this week.

On Thursday, IOC president Thomas Bach said there is no reason whatsoever to believe the Olympic Games will not begin as scheduled on 23 July.

"This is why there is no plan B and this is why we are fully committed to make these Games safe and successful," he told the Kyodo news agency in Japan.

However, the source told The Times that the winter wave of Covid-19 across the globe - plus the virus forcing a state of emergency in Japan’s biggest cities, including the capital - has convinced the government to cancel the Games.

Tokyo has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus
Tokyo has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

The Olympic and Paralympic Games were originally postponed in March last year and put back by 12 months.

However, even the rescheduled event is now coming under pressure. An opinion poll conducted in Japan by Kyodo suggested 80 per cent of the public wanted them to be cancelled or postponed again.

In response, Mr Bach said: "From a human point of view, I have some understanding. It is difficult to imagine what will happen in six months.

"But at the time of the Games, the situation will be different, and the measures being taken will be different," he said.

"I am sure that with the improvement of the situation, also these people will think differently."

The country has already spent at least $25 billion on preparing for the sporting event - three-quarters of which was public money.

Paris is set to hold the 2024 Games and Los Angeles was chosen for 2028. The decision for where the 2032 event will take place should be made in 2025.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

President Biden signs series of executive coronavirus orders

The young boy died after being attacked on Linwood Road in Handsworth

Boy, 15, dies after being 'set upon' by gang in broad daylight
Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told LBC he is considering a small September event

Glastonbury Festival founder 'considering' smaller September event
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with nurses working during the pandemic

Duchess of Cambridge thanks nurses for 'going the extra mile' during pandemic
A man has been arrested following a small fire at Leeds General Infirmary

Man arrested after fire which led to evacuation at Leeds hospital
People Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why
'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines

'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines
'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking with its Streetspace judgment'

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock

Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock
Israeli Government adviser says 'nobody knows' how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last

Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London