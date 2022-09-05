Tories can't label Labour 'extremists' and then adopt our policies, Shadow Levelling Up Sec insists

Lisa Nandy gave her thoughts on the new PM. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Government cannot keep attacking Labour as being "extremists" and then adopt their policies, Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes amid reports that Ms Truss intends to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat the spiralling cost of living crisis.

Labour previously unveiled a £29 billion energy plan to help Brits, which included freezing energy bills for everyone.

Speaking to on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Nandy said: "We would never think 'rats, they've swiped another one of our policies'.

"Politically, they can’t go around attacking us as being extremists and then doing this repeatedly as they’ve been doing all year.

"It’s helpful for the country – we want them to take these policies on board and if she does agree to a windfall tax to stave off these big increases we’ve got plenty more for her."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Ms Nandy continued: "We’d like to see her reverse her decision on corporation tax – she said she's going to cut corporation tax which helps the biggest businesses – and target some relief at small businesses, particularly around rates.

"They are currently far too high for a lot of companies who are struggling."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

A source previously told the Times that Ms Truss' plan "is to introduce some kind of artificial price cap for consumers combined with a mechanism for reimbursing suppliers".

"Plans are reasonably well advanced and involve not just civil servants but also ministers lined up for jobs by Truss," they added.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary tipped to become chancellor if Ms Truss wins, is said to be "very open" to options for a freeze.

However, Ms Truss reiterated several times during the leadership contest that she did not intend to introduce a further windfall tax as it could deter investment in the UK.