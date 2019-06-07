Tory Leadership Hopeful Rory Stewart Announces "National Service" Plans

7 June 2019, 17:22

Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart has said if he becomes Prime Minister he will introduce a "National Service" for every young person.

The MP is one of 11 hopefuls to take the Tory leadership, and become the Prime Minister.

Mr Stewart has been in the limelight recently for a series of twitter videos where he was seen walking round and speaking to members of the public.

On Friday a Twitter video posted showed the MP announcing “On the day that I take over as Prime Minister, I will launch a National Citizen service.“

The leadership hopeful said his plan would be for all 16-year-olds who would spend a month “learning skills” and “giving back to the community“.

The MP for Penrith and The Border said that his scheme would be a way of bringing people together and help to instill a “sense of national pride” in the younger generation.

Mr Stewart was quick to point out that it would "not be a military service."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Man who put toddler in tumble dryer found guilty of 'monstrous' assault in Angus

London Bridge terror inquests: Ringleader's brother 'thought he could monitor him alone'

Xiaomi recalls 7,800 electric scooters in UK due to 'loose screws'

South East rivers at 'crisis point' after dry winter, Environment Agency warned

NASA opens space station to tourists - for £27,500 a night

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full