Tory Leadership Hopeful Rory Stewart Announces "National Service" Plans

Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart has said if he becomes Prime Minister he will introduce a "National Service" for every young person.

The MP is one of 11 hopefuls to take the Tory leadership, and become the Prime Minister.

Mr Stewart has been in the limelight recently for a series of twitter videos where he was seen walking round and speaking to members of the public.

On Friday a Twitter video posted showed the MP announcing “On the day that I take over as Prime Minister, I will launch a National Citizen service.“

The leadership hopeful said his plan would be for all 16-year-olds who would spend a month “learning skills” and “giving back to the community“.

The MP for Penrith and The Border said that his scheme would be a way of bringing people together and help to instill a “sense of national pride” in the younger generation.

Mr Stewart was quick to point out that it would "not be a military service."