Tory turmoil has come as a result of 'bad politics' and Liz Truss' 'inexperience', says David Davis

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

The current Tory turmoil has been caused by "bad politics" and "inexperience", Tory MP David Davis has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Davis labelled the current Cabinet a "fractious" bunch and claimed Liz Truss is a "pretty inexperienced Prime Minister by the standards of modern times".

"She's got to recognise she's leading a party. She's not simply a president. She's not Emmanuel Macron. She's a Prime Minister," he said.

"The primary reason for the response to mini-budget was not the numbers, it was a failure of credibility.

"The Prime Minister has to learn some lessons herself," he added.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Mr Davis is one of several Tory MPs who chose not to attend the party conference this year.

"I didn't come to the conference so as not to make things more critical for her, because I have fairly critical views," he explained.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

A case of “real life getting in the way of good intentions” according to Mr Davis, the Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden set the scene for his party's current political in-fighting by labelling it "the most unstable world I can remember in my adult life”.

"When they won the leadership, they took a few things for granted," reflected Mr Davis.

"None of it is irrecoverable, but it’s hard work - two years of hard work."

He added that Ms Truss needed to do a lot more "listening" and "careful thinking".