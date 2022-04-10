Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

By Megan Hinton

A killer who transitioned from male to female now wants to identify as a baby, after demanding prison officers provide her with nappies and pureed baby food.

Sophie Eastwood, formerly known as Daniel, was jailed for life in 2004 after she strangled her cellmate to death with shoelaces – a month before she was due to be freed from a young offenders' institution for dangerous driving.

After transitioning from male to female in 2018, the killer who was nicked named 'Hannibal Lecter Junior', has now said she wants to live as an infant.

According to a source quoted by The Daily Record, Eastwood has requested to wear nappies and have a dummy, as well as demanding all her food is pureed.

Guards at Polmont prison in Brightons, Scotland, are also expected to hold Eastwood's hand when she is escorted from her cell.

Sources say her request have been taken seriously by the prison and she has already been given a dummy.

They told the Daily Record: "Eastwood is a complex person and intelligent but she is pretty demanding on the resources of the prison and enjoys being the centre of attention.

"It's difficult to know if she really does feel a natural inclination to be treated like a baby or if it’s just some kind of attention seeking.

"Modern prisons are very tuned in to human rights and the legal implications they throw up, so it's being given proper consideration."

Despite completing her 15-year minimum term in 2019, Eastwood remains in a secure women-only prison and is not yet eligible for release.

Eastwood claims she would have been freed by now if she had not transitioned.