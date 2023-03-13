'A beautiful soul': Tributes to mother and three-year-old son killed in Lincolnshire lorry crash

13 March 2023, 18:01

Tributes have poured in to a mother and her young son who died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in Lincolnshire.
Tributes have poured in to a mother and her young son who died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in Lincolnshire. Picture: Humberside Police

By Chris Samuel

Tributes have poured in to a mother and her young son who died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in Lincolnshire.

Nicola Courtney, 34, and Lucas Page, 3, died on the A180 near Immingham near Immingham when an articulated vehicle crashed into them at about 9.06pm Friday night, Humberside Police said.

It's thought they had broken down in a live lane prior to the horror crash.

The A180 is primarily dual carriageway with no hard shoulder.

A woman said she was forced to “swerve” in the dark to avoid their vehicle and called emergency services shortly before to the crash, The Mirror reported.

Read more: Primary school teacher stabbed 'cheating' boyfriend to death and buried body in garden, court told

Read more: 'Delighted' Gary Lineker tweets about migrants as he gets his job back - with BBC forced to issue grovelling apology

Though formal identification hasn't yet taken place, Ms Courtney and Lucas have been named by their families, the force said.

Police released photographs of the pair, including one Ms Courtney posted to social media just days before the crash, showing her young son “in his overalls and wellies working with his granddad on the tractor”.

Family and friends paid tribute on social media to Ms Courney, and her "beautiful baby boy".

“I’ve never known a life without you in it,” one mourner wrote on Facebook, adding: “I’ll love you forever my best friend and cousin.”

Nicola Courtney
Nicola Courtney. Picture: Humberside Police

Another said: “The most devastating news. There will be a massive hole in the family forever the craziest big cousin of them all.

"Rest in peace you and your beautiful baby boy Lucas. Love you Nicola hope you’ll be table dancing up there.”

A third said she would “cherish the memories of working with you Nic and as a friend a beautiful soul inside and out”.

The HGV that crashed into their vehicle is thought to have been travelling westbound between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, according to police.

Lucas Page
Lucas Page. Picture: Humberside Police

“The full circumstances of the collision will be established during this complex investigation, and we would ask for people not to speculate about the circumstances of the crash,” Humberside Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Police are asking for any further witnesses who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage showing the vehicles during or prior to the collision to get in contact.

The force said it has voluntarily referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), “after we received calls about the broken down vehicle prior to the collision occurring”.

Witnesses are asked to call the force’s non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak warned of the growing threat of Russia and China

Sunak to boost defence spending by £5bn to tackle world "defined by danger" amid Russia and China threats

Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Navalny learns about documentary’s Oscar win during court hearing

The bizarre rampage took place in a Tesco in Leicester

Watch shocking moment woman smashes through wine bottles with frying pan in Tesco

People travel by boat in a flooded street in Trizidela do Vale in the state of Maranhao, Brazil

Global floods and droughts worsening with warming, study suggests

Drilling camp

Biden approves huge Willow oil project in Alaska

Grain is unloaded

60-day extension of wartime grain export deal acceptable, says Russia

Therese Coffey (left) and a cat (right)

Cats micro-chipping to be made mandatory in the UK under new rules

Nicholas Billingham's mummified remains were discovered in March last year

Primary school teacher stabbed 'cheating' boyfriend to death and buried body in garden, court told

Breaking
Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter 'recalled to prison' after being caught discussing how to access the Dark Web in bail hostel

Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption across parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeline McCann (r) and with Dr Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann submits DNA samples for forensic tests

The UK’s quirkiest pub The Crooked House in Himley which leans four-feet to the left

Pub chain Marston's puts over 60 boozers up for sale across England and Wales - is your local in the shop window?

Police officers who ‘corrupt the reputation’ of Scotland Yard will face enhanced vetting

Police officers who 'corrupt the reputation' of Scotland Yard to face renewed background checks

Barclays had already announced 41 closures this year

Barclays to shut 14 more branches across UK - see full list of closures

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll’s baby has phone snatched out of hands by ‘scumbag’ woman on shopping trip in London

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What will Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

Rishi Sunak (r) arriving in California vows the Elgin Marbles will not return permanently to Greece (l)

Elgin Marbles will not return permanently to Greece, Rishi Sunak vows as he rules out law change
Prince Andrew is 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that the King has not shared his inheritance

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that Charles has not shared £650m inheritance from the Queen with siblings
Junior Doctors Go On Strike

Junior doctors 'could be paid more if they worked in Pret', union bosses claim at start of three-day walkout
A house in Swansea was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion

One missing and three in hospital after Swansea house destroyed in ‘gas blast’

New Nepal President

Nepal’s newly-elected president takes oath of office

Wilko will be closing the doors on 15 shops for good this year

Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of shop closures

Stephen Pritchard (left) was jailed at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty of obstructing the motorway on October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain protester jailed for five weeks after blocking traffic on the M4

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview
Gary Lineker in suit and glasses presenting Match of the Day

How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit