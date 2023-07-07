‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

7 July 2023, 15:43 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 16:18

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.
Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A man who killed a mother and her two children by setting their flat on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jamie Barrow, 31, is to serve a minimum of 44 years in jail after he is charged with the murder of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one respectively.

Barrow, who lived next door to his victims, took petrol from his motorbike and poured it through the letterbox of the family’s flat before setting it alight.

Barrow used a Clean ’N Fresh spray bottle to pour the petrol as it had a slim neck that he knew would fit through the letter box.

He had consumed several cans of lager before committing the crime.

Courts heard the defendant had admitted the crime over a “grievance” related to rubbish being left in an alleyway - although an exact motive was not determined.

Barrow stood outside the flat in Clifton, Nottingham, and stood watching the flames take hold for “five minutes” and "walked casually away" from the scene, Prosecutor Simon Ash KC previously said in trial.

It was heard that he ignored the screams of the family as he watched on.

The defendant was found guilty on three counts of murder and one on arson at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this week.

Read more: Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

Read more: Girl, 8, dies and children 'critical' after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

Fatoumatta Hydara, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh and Naeemah Drammeh, were killed in the fire at their Nottingham flat.
Fatoumatta Hydara, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh and Naeemah Drammeh, were killed in the fire at their Nottingham flat. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Speaking at sentencing today, Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh told the court that Barrow “knew exactly what he was doing and exactly when to do it”.

Reading his victim impact statement, he added: I was hopeless, and I was left helpless, because I didn't have a family, and it was the people who mattered most to me.

"Since then, it has been a downward plunge into darkness and the unknown.

"It was unthinkable, it was unplanned, and I wish this on no one else, including you."

Aminata Dibba, Ms Hydara's mother also said in a statement to court that the defendant was a “monster” and a “heartless human being”.

Barrow previously admitted manslaughter, although during trial the defendant said he “can’t explain” why he specifically targeted his neighbour’s flat.

He also claimed he thought the flat was empty and had no intention of hurting anyone by lighting the fire, as he apologised to the victims’ family in the witness box.

However Barrow was given a unanimous guilty verdict of murder and arson.

Mrs Justice Tipples said the offence "plainly involved planning and thought" and Barrow's alcohol intake was "the main reason" behind his actions.

She went on: "You knew they were all home, asleep, and you knew they would have no chance whatsoever.

"Seconds after you lit the fire you heard the fire alarm in the flat go off. You did nothing. "

Seconds after that you heard Fatoumatta screaming from the flat. You did nothing.

"Rather, you stood and watched the fire take hold, and you stood there watching the fire develop and spread for five minutes, which was an enormous length of time in the circumstances.

"You were well aware of what you were doing and I am quite sure from what you did that you wanted to kill Mrs Hydara and her children.

"I do not accept that you have shown any genuine remorse for what you have done."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

Breaking
The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year

Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday

Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Died as heroes: Four boys drowned in frozen lake after one fell in feeding ducks and the others tried to save him

Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability
People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Wimbeldon prep school

Second girl, 8, fights for life and woman in her 40s critical after Wimbledon school crash as driver bailed
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant
An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme
Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

A fire truck outside the nursing home in Milan, Italy

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit