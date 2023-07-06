Breaking News

'Seven children and two adults' injured as car crashes into primary school in Wimbledon

A major incident has been declared after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in South London after a 4x4 vehicle crashed into a primary school.

Police responded to the incident in Merton at 9:54am on Thursday, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a building.

The collision, which took place outside The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road, Wimbledon, with local Conservative MP Stephen Hammond labelling the incident "extremely distressing and extremely concerning".

Seven children and two adults were hurt in the crash, the Evening Standard reports.

"I've just spoken to the local police, they are in attendance as are both air and paramedics," he said, adding: "There are a number of casualties, I'm not clear how many. I know the area well, obviously."

An initial statement from the Metropolitan Police said a "Land Rover vehicle collided with a primary school building at Camp Road, SW19".

"We are aware of several casualties. We await further updates regarding injuries," the Met continued in a statement.

London's Air Ambulance was also in attendance with multiple casualties reported.

Police responded to the serious collision in Wimbledon, South London, after being called to the scene at 9:54am on Thursday. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"The area is really quite remote, but actually it's a road that has quite a number of people that drive up and down it to the golf clubs," Hammond added.

The Met have said the incident is not being treated as terror related.

"It's quite a tight road, so people have to stop and let each other past.'It's right on the corner of the common, just by Wimbledon Common Golf Club, but also just down the road, the Royal Wimbledon Golf Club," Hammond continued.

"It's on what we would call the quadrangle, Camp Road is part of the quadrangle with West View, North View as well. It's basically about a mile outside Wimbledon Village.

"The Study prep school is in two parts. The part that's at Camp Road deals with children from reception usually up to the age of eight or nine. Nursery, eight or nine. And girls, young girls, as well.

"Obviously very concerning to hear about this incident. It's quite remote from the middle of Wimbledon. There's a very good pub on the corner.

"Surprising. For quite a tight road, because of the way it works at particular times of the day, it's very busy, it becomes quite tight to past."

Speaking with the BBC, the London Air Ambulance confirmed emergency services have deployed "a fair amount of resources to the scene", including "response officers" and a "hazardous area response unit".

The London Fire Brigade said: "We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

"We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene"

Officers remain on scene as part of the ongoing incident.

This is a developing story.