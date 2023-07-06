Teenage boy left naked with head injury in middle of woods after 'violent sex attack by two women'

The incident took place near Cants Lane, Burgess Hill in Sussex. Picture: Google Maps

By EJ Ward

Police are on the hunt for two women who reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy, leaving him naked and in pain.

Sussex Police say the boy, 15, had been walking along Cants Lane in Burgess Hill before heading through a wooded area towards World's End at around 6.15pm when he was attacked.

A police spokesperson confirmed the alleged sexual assault victim woke on the ground and his clothes had been taken off.

He had also suffered injuries to his head and body.

Both women were described as being around 18 to 20 years old.

One had bright red hair, wore glasses and was around 6ft 3in tall.

She was reportedly wearing blue shorts and a black crop top with pink Air Jordan trainers, according to Sussex Police.

The other woman is described as having long white blonde hair, stood at around 5ft 9in tall and spoke with a Merseyside accent.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Anyone who recognises those descriptions, saw anything suspicious or has any relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 044 of 20/06."