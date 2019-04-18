Trump And America Preparing For Russian Interference Report Release

Robert Mueller has been investigating whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia. Picture: PA

America's top law officer is set to release the Mueller report on Thursday. The report will shed light on allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr has already said that Donald Trump did not obstruct justice in the federal inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report's release comes as Democrats have repeatedly and loudly demanded a full an un-redacted copy of the document, a request that appears unlikely to be totally met in the way they want by the Justice Department.

According to US news network CNN, the big question behind Mueller's two-year investigation was simple: Did anyone affiliated with Trump's presidential campaign coordinate with the Russians to help Trump win the election?

Barr claims not. He wrote to US politicians in March saying that the "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election will be released on Thursday.

Democrats in the US are likely to make demands for a full, unredacted version of Robert Mueller's report. Several commentators have said the issue is likely to spark a political and legal battle that could last for months, if not much longer.







