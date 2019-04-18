Trump And America Preparing For Russian Interference Report Release

18 April 2019, 09:03 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 09:59

Robert Mueller has been investigating whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia.
Robert Mueller has been investigating whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia. Picture: PA

America's top law officer is set to release the Mueller report on Thursday. The report will shed light on allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr has already said that Donald Trump did not obstruct justice in the federal inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report's release comes as Democrats have repeatedly and loudly demanded a full an un-redacted copy of the document, a request that appears unlikely to be totally met in the way they want by the Justice Department.

According to US news network CNN, the big question behind Mueller's two-year investigation was simple: Did anyone affiliated with Trump's presidential campaign coordinate with the Russians to help Trump win the election?

Barr claims not. He wrote to US politicians in March saying that the "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election will be released on Thursday. 

Democrats in the US are likely to make demands for a full, unredacted version of Robert Mueller's report. Several commentators have said the issue is likely to spark a political and legal battle that could last for months, if not much longer.


Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Teen arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after death of 13-year-old Carson Price

Mueller report: What to look out for in redacted 400-page document on Trump-Russia 'collusion'

Extinction Rebellion: Protests across London continue for fourth day

Galaxy Fold: Samsung smartphones 'break' after just two days, reviewers claim

British diver Josh Bratchley who saved Thailand boys is rescued from flooded cave

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?