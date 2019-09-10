Trump Fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

Trump says he fired his national security advisor John Bolton because they "disagreed strongly" on many issues.

Trump added that "others in the administration" also disagreed with him.

Simon Marks, LBC's Washington Correspondent, spoke to Tom Swarbrick about the "absolute political earthquake."

It was expected earlier today that John Bolton would be briefing reporters with Mnuchin and Pompeo.

Trump fires John Bolton. Picture: PA

However, to the shock of many, President Trump announced his firing on Twitter today.

John Bolton disagrees with Trump's explanation of the events.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

He claims he offered his resignation last night but Trump said "let's talk about it tomorrow."

It's thought the entire situation is relating to Trump inviting the Taliban for discussions at Camp David.