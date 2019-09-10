Trump Fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

10 September 2019, 17:34 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 17:43

Trump says he fired his national security advisor John Bolton because they "disagreed strongly" on many issues.

Trump added that "others in the administration" also disagreed with him.

Simon Marks, LBC's Washington Correspondent, spoke to Tom Swarbrick about the "absolute political earthquake."

It was expected earlier today that John Bolton would be briefing reporters with Mnuchin and Pompeo.

Trump fires John Bolton
Trump fires John Bolton. Picture: PA

However, to the shock of many, President Trump announced his firing on Twitter today.

John Bolton disagrees with Trump's explanation of the events.

He claims he offered his resignation last night but Trump said "let's talk about it tomorrow."

It's thought the entire situation is relating to Trump inviting the Taliban for discussions at Camp David.

