Donald Trump ordered to give evidence over deadly US Capitol riots

13 October 2022, 21:03 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 21:45

Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence to a group of politicians
Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence to a group of politicians.

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence to a group of politicians investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January the 6th 2021.

It comes after a committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol voted to subpoena Mr Trump to give evidence.

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.

"We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th's central player," said Republican Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chairwoman.

"We need to hear from him," chairman Bennie Thompson added.

"It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony."

Mr Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify.

The subpoena - which comes more than a year after the committee began looking into the riots - is set to expire at the end of the congressional term in December.

In the committee's 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional mid-term elections, the panel summed up Mr Trump's "staggering betrayal" of his oath of office.

The panel was shown video footage of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats hidden away in a secure location in the Capitol, begging for the National Guard to be called in.

Later it showed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and others in the party asking Mr Trump's acting attorney general for help.

"They're breaking the law in many different ways - quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States," Ms Pelosi is heard saying at one point.

"Do you believe this?" she exclaims.

The video comes from a documentary being produced by Ms Pelosi's daughter, sources said.

Five people were killed and hundreds injured during the riots.

Shortly before it happened, Mr Trump gave a speech in which he repeated claims that he'd been denied a second term because of voter fraud.

Those claims have been debunked by election authorities.

The panel cannot bring legal charges against Mr Trump, but its series of hearings has been trying to establish his exact involvement.

Ms Cheney also said the committee had sufficient information to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department for multiple individuals.

