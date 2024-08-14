Redesigned circular London Tube map takes internet by storm, as creator says current version is ‘lamentable’

14 August 2024, 12:00

Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design
Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design. Picture: Maxwell Roberts

By Kit Heren

A redesigned version of the London Tube map has gone viral, with the creator calling the current version "lamentable".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Maxwell Roberts' design of the iconic map, the Tube lines are represented by circles and spokes, rather than the largely straight lines in the original and current versions.

Mr Roberts, a psychology lecturer at the University of Essex, said the current Tube map was ineffective.

He posted his redesign on social media, where a million people saw it within 24 hours.

Mr Roberts said: "The current state of the official London Underground map is lamentable for all sorts of reasons. It has poor balance, simplicity, coherence and topographical accuracy.

Read more: One small change made to London’s Tube map reveals the best lines to take in scorching hot weather

Read more: Full list of London Underground stations to receive phone signal this summer - is yours listed?

Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design
Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design. Picture: Maxwell Roberts

"It fails by any criterion of effectiveness you can imagine and has been in a neglected state of decline for years," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"I caused a stir a few years ago calling it a ‘garbage piece of lazy design‘ and nothing has happened since to change my mind."

Maxwell Roberts
Maxwell Roberts. Picture: LinkedIn

Mr Roberts first redesigned the Tube map in 2013, putting Tottenham Court Road station at the centre and building the map around it.

He was prompted to rework his circular Tube map this year after Transport for London (TfL) issued their own circular version.

Harry Beck's original design
Harry Beck's original design. Picture: Alamy

Explaining the difference in his new design, Mr Roberts said: "This time, I tried Oxford Circus as the geometric centre, permitting some nice symmetry inside the Circle Line...

"Overall, I am very happy with the result. I think I’ve achieved my objectives and, placed next to my original, the earlier map looks a bit clunky and naive."

He said that he saw his map more as an "exploration" than necessarily "the correct way to map a city", adding that this would be "impossible" to do.

"I have mapped London in so many different ways over the years and my designs can’t all be correct," he said.

The current Tube map
The current Tube map. Picture: TfL

"Instead, I see my work as exploration, and I publish the results so that people can see what I have attempted and can evaluate the outcomes for themselves."

The current Tube map is an evolution of the design by Harry Beck in 1933. Before Mr Beck's design, the Tube map had tried to show where the lines were in a geographically accurate way, which could be confusing for passengers.

Mr Beck understood that passengers were more interested in where stations were in relation to each other, rather than strict geographical accuracy. His simpler, schematic redesign was inspired by diagrams of electrical circuits.

TfL's recent circular effort
TfL's recent circular effort. Picture: TfL

TfL said that the Tube map was "an iconic piece of world-renowned design" and they had no plans to change it.

They added: "While there have been some previous ‘circular’ designs of a London Tube map created by fans and other designers over the decades, [the new] design was specifically created in-house by our design team for this campaign and only shows the London Underground lines."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Vodafone is reportedly down

Major UK network down with thousands unable to access phone and internet services

A large group of seated Afghan men

Taliban celebrate three years in power with parade at former US air base

Pringles logo

Mars to buy Pringles owner Kellanova in deal worth 30bn dollars

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Nevey Smith admitted violent disorder and was slammed by a judge for putting her child 'at risk'

Mother, 21, who brought her child to riot in a pushchair pleads guilty to violent disorder

An 11-year-old girl stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square has been revealed to be an Australian tourist who was on holiday with her family.

Girl, 11, stabbed eight times in Leicester Square attack is an Australian on a family holiday

Work-related stress can double the risk of a potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, according to a new study

Stress at work can double risk of potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, study finds

An ambulance arriving at Portlaoise Prison as ten prisoners are being treated for suspected overdoses

Ten prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdose at men's maximum security jail

Afghan soldiers want to serve in the British Army.

Elite soldiers driving for Deliveroo: Afghan soldiers blocked from joining British Army they fought alongside

Katy Perry is facing an investigation over the music video for her latest single

Katy Perry faces investigation over music video filmed on protected sand dunes in Spain

New Zealand Meth Candy

Drugs in sweet wrappers handed out in New Zealand food parcels

Russia is scrambling to evacuate and defend its border regions after the surprise Ukrainian attack

Emergency declared in second Russian region as Ukraine's surprise attack continues with missile and drone onslaught

A woman carries her belongings on her head

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Exclusive
Mel Stride said there was fraud throughout the benefits system

'There's fraud throughout the benefits system' says Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride

The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event

Liz Truss storms off stage after activists drop lettuce banner during speech

Imane Khelif at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics has filed a legal complaint

Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swimmers on beach at Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia.

The secret to living a longer and more healthy life? Just move to Australia

Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient

Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient in privatised rehabilitation centre
File photo dated 14/12/23 of the Bank of England in the City of London.

Inflation rises to 2.2% in first increase of 2024, taking rate back above Bank of England target
People are being urged to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network

Canal water being tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands 'kills dozens of fish'
Holly Rouse-Sweeney has been jailed

Maths tutor jailed for sexually abusing 'vulnerable teenage boy' after mother found WhatsApp messages on his phone
Japan Kishida

Japan’s Fumio Kishida announces he will not run for prime ministerial relection

Attacks on women and girls on trains have risen sharply

Violent attacks on women and girls on trains 'rise by more than 50% in two years'

Russia is scrambling to defend the Kursk region

Ukraine says advancing troops 'take 15 square miles in a day', as Kremlin claims army has been halted
Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Maui judge bars insurers from going after fire victims after settlement reached

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Three-month-old girl is only surviving member of family after airstrike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit