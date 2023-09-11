One small change made to London’s Tube map reveals the best lines to take in scorching hot weather

Snowflake emojis denote which lines have air conditioning. Picture: TFL

By Jasmine Moody

This updated tube map now shows commuters which lines they should take to stay cool during a heatwave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Transport for London (TFL) has recently released an updated Tube map, showing commuters which lines have air conditioning.

The new map places snowflake emojis next to lines that have air conditioning.

According to the map, eight Tube lines use air-conditioned carriages: Circle, District, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan lines, and the Elizabeth line.

The weekend District line service running from Earls Court to Kensington Olympia is also air-conditioned.

Although not managed by TFL, the map also shows that the Thameslink service has air conditioning too.

On Twitter, train enthusiast Geoff Marshall shared the news with his followers.

He said: "No, it's not snowing... It represents air conditioning apparently!"

From the new August 2023 tube map. No, it’s not snowing …. It represents Air Conditioning apparently! pic.twitter.com/C9tcDQy4aE — Geoff Marshall (@geofftech) September 9, 2023

People replied to Mr Marshall's tweet thanking him for alerting them to the change.

One user wrote: "Awesome, I'm on a bus right now heading towards my tube station! You're a lifesaver Geoff!"

Another user pointed out how air conditioning made all the difference in hot weather.

They said: "The Circle, District and H&C have been a godsend this week. Planned out all my days around just using them. Had to use Piccadilly & Bakerloo this afternoon and it was absolutely miserable."

However, one user pointed out that other tube line carriages should have air conditioning.

In a reply to Mr Marshall's Tweet, they said: "Hello @TfL you need to focus your efforts on putting air conditioning in the central line because we have suffered enough."

Hello @TfL you need to focus your efforts on putting air conditioning in the central line because we have suffered enough. https://t.co/3bSMbdeD5c — maxine (@maxinethepoet) September 10, 2023

According to City Monitor, the average temperatures on the Bakerloo, Central, and Victoria lines can go up to 30°C or higher.

Read more: UK records 33.2C hottest day of the year - but heavy showers and strong winds will batter Britain to end heatwave

The heatwave saw the temperatures in London rise to a high of 33C.