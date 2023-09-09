UK records 33.4C hottest day of the year - but heavy showers and strong winds will batter Britain to end heatwave

Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend after Saturday was confirmed to be the hottest day of 2023 so far. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year after the mercury hit 33.4C at Heathrow on Saturday - but thunderstorms loom for Britain after the September heatwave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Met Office meteorologists detected the record at the airport after the record of consecutive 30C+ September days was smashed last week.

But thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK to end the weekend, bringing an end to September's unseasonably hot spell.

The Met Office issued a second yellow warning for thunderstorms this weekend earlier today, with torrential downpours set to hit the north of England, Scotland and Ireland during Sunday afternoon and evening.

The fresh warning is in place for between 2pm and midnight on Sunday, with a risk of "hail as well as some strong, gusty winds".

It means some people could be in store for some flash flooding and lightning strikes.

Travel disruption is also expected, with the wet and windy conditions likely to cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

A similar alert was also issued for between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday.

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year after the mercury hit 32.7C at Heathrow on Saturday - but thunderstorms loom for Britain after the September heatwave. Picture: Getty

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms for Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and Wales as well as southern Scotland



Sunday 1400 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6eXs6eMgfA — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2023

The UK has already sweltered through five days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time, resulting in the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber heat health alert.

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

Read more: Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

Read more: More than 800 killed and hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Marrakesh

Where will we see showers and thunderstorms today?



Here's Rachel Ayers with your latest forecast pic.twitter.com/GeNOJnVMzM — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2023

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there's also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a Yellow Warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

"Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well.

"However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday."