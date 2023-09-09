More than 600 killed and hundreds injured after powerful earthquake hits Morocco

9 September 2023, 07:41 | Updated: 9 September 2023, 08:12

A powerful earthquake has hit Morocco
A powerful earthquake has hit Morocco. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

More than 600 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit Morocco.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage shared online showed people screaming as they fled from collapsing buildings, with a huge cloud of dust rising in Marrakech - a Unesco World Heritage site.

The devastating scenes also showed locals coming together to rescue those trapped in rubble while huge crowds gathered in open areas across the city to rest for the night.

The death toll surpassed 632 in the early hours of Saturday while a further 329 people were injured and sent to hospitals for treatment, state TV reported.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

The tremor's epicentre struck near the town of Ighil, roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech.

Roads near the quake's epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, local media reported.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18 kilometres (11 miles) below the Earth's surface, while Morocco's seismic agency put it at 8 kilometres (5 miles) down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

National Institute of Geophysics' head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning, Lahcen Mhanni, told 2M TV that the earthquake was "exceptional".

He said: "Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size. "It is the strongest earthquake recorded in the region."

