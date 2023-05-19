Two men arrested after senior police detective shot multiple times at kids' football training

19 May 2023, 14:34 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 14:41

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a senior police detective in Northern Ireland, taking the total arrests to 17.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, was shot near a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, County Tyrone on February 22.

Mr Caldwell, who suffered "life-changing" injuries in the attack, was discharged from hospital in April, after undergoing multiple operations. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he had been discharged "to continue his recovery".

The two men arrested on Friday were aged 28 and 70. It followed separate searches in County Tyrone.

"They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time," local police said. The latest arrests take the total to 17.

Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives investigating the shooting. Police believe two gunmen were involved, and at least ten shots were fired.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road. Picture: Alamy
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Alamy

Liam Kelly, the chairman of Northern Ireland's police federation, said after the shooting that Det Ch Insp Caldwell had "been involved in coaching with children over a long period of time and this is how he's been rewarded by terrorists - it's an absolute disgrace."Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the attackers in the wake of the shooting.

Politicians from across the spectrum condemned the attack, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it a "disgraceful shooting".

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family," he said. "There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities."

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called the attack "reprehensible", tweeting: "Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh.

"This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer."

Read More: 'Accrington Stanley, who are they?': Famous milk ad boy jailed for murder

Read More: Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the attack was "terrible news".

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

"These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI" [Police Service of Northern Ireland].

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting
Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy
Police are believed to be after a group of maksed men
Police are believed to be after a group of maksed men. Picture: Alamy

Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said: "Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening. Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A thick plume of smoke could be seen bellowing into the skies above Surrey on Friday, as a blaze ripped through a self-storage warehouse.

Smoke plume soars above M25 as major blaze rips through self-storage depot

Tejay Fletcher, 35, bought a Lamborghini, two Range Rovers and a Rolex after making around £2 million from the iSpoof.cc website

Mastermind behind multi-million pound iSpoof site brought down in UK's biggest fraud sting jailed for more than 13 years

The man shoving over the woman

Furious passer-by throws female eco-activist to the ground, rips banners and smashes phones as group hold up traffic

President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of summit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President to make surprise visit to Arab leaders’ summit

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed have sentences increased to 18 years

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

Andy Rourke has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

‘Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player’: Johnny Marr’s tribute to The Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after three amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

The G7 leaders have vowed to 'starve' Russia's war machine

G7 pledge to 'starve the Russian war machine' as world's biggest countries step up sanctions on Kremlin

Clare Nowland is in critical condition after being tasered.

‘She had a walking frame but she had a knife’: Police defend tasering of woman, 95, as she receives end-of-life care

Imran Khan

Imran Khan allows police search of home for suspects

He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it.

Man, 21, pleads guilty to planning terror attack targeting Christian preacher with firearm in London's Hyde Park

Clare Nowland

Australian police Taser 95-year-old woman with dementia

Saleh Mirhashemi

Three men executed in Iran over violence during anti-government protests

Myanmar Asia Cyclone

Official death toll from Cyclone Mocha at least 145 in Myanmar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Timothy Schofield has been jailed for 12 years.

Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy jailed for 12 years for ‘sickening offences’ that left victim ‘numb to life’
In a staggering invasion of privacy, the footage shows the boys - believed to be in their teens, with one dressed in what looks to be school uniform - make themselves at home as the shocked homeowner attempts to guide them out of the property.

Police probe disturbing TikTok trend where teens storm strangers' homes in viral prank

Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong court dismisses Jimmy Lai’s legal bid to fight for UK lawyer

The fan was filmed single-handedly stopping the thugs from reaching the stands

Moment West Ham fan single-handedly holds back group of AZ Alkmaar ‘ultra’ football hooligans
The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan.

Paparazzi agency refuses Harry and Meghan's demand to hand over all 'near catastrophic' car chase pictures
Helmut Berger

Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78

New Zealand Hostel Fire

New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to five

Andy Rourke has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

'He underpinned everything': Bassist for The Smiths, Andy Rourke, dies aged 59 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Sir Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing

Rishi Sunak said he's 'confident' about winning the next general election

Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep at it' as he says he’ll win the next election and stay on as PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit