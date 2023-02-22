Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death

A serial killer-obsessed woman who stabbed her on-off boyfriend to death has been jailed for life. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A serial killer-obsessed woman has been jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death.

Shaye Groves, 27, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday for slitting the throat of her boyfriend, 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald, before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year.

She was jailed for life and will serve at least 23 years in prison.

The five-week trial heard that Groves tried to portray herself as his victim and that she used tips from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi.

The pair shared a mutual interest in BDSM and a camera was set up in the defendant's bedroom at her home in Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex, the jury was told.

She had framed pictures of serial killers on her walls, including Myra Hindley and 'Yorkshire Ripper' Peter Sutcliffe, and also collected books about gangsters.

Convicted killers on Shaye's wall include Myra Hindley and 'Yorkshire Ripper' Peter Sutcliffe. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Kerr told Groves: "You have robbed Frankie's family and loved ones of their son and their brother, and his two children of their father."

He added that Groves had ended Mr Fitzgerald's life in his mid-20s, and that she had "blighted" the lives of his family "for decades to come".

However, he described the murder as a "crime of passion", adding that Groves was not "a cold-blooded murderer".

"This was a crime of passion," he said.

"You loved the man you killed, and you killed the man you loved.

"You are not a cold-blooded murderer, a crime of passion is not committed in cold blood."

Frankie Fitzgerald. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

During the sentencing hearing, a statement from Frankie's father, Barry Fitzgerald, was read out to the court.

"I am still grieving, I am not sure I will ever get over this," he said.

"Today I would say to Frankie, I love you son, you are missed by everyone.

"Your shining light will always be in our hearts."

Shaye Groves. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

During the trial, Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Groves used her knowledge from true crime shows to portray herself to her friend, Vicky Baitup, as a victim of Mr Fitzgerald's sexual violence.

She sent her friend videos of the pair having sex edited to appear as rape but the prosecution said the original footage showed that it was consensual sex.

"Where would the defendant have got the insight from to plan the details of the attack and to make it look like she was the victim of an assault? " Mr Perian added.

"The defendant has many gangster books like Charles Bronson in her bookcase.

"She has serial killer pictures all in frames on her wall and she watches murder documentaries.

"The Crown say that the defendant - by reading about and watching murder documentaries - she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi.

"She deliberately set up a false narrative of being abused by Frankie Fitzgerald, a false alibi she sent to Vicky Baitup and was cleaning the crime scene having watched these documentaries."

Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary DCI Rod Kenny said: "Shaye Groves was responsible for the shocking and sustained attack that tragically resulted in Frankie's death.

"We are pleased with the jury's verdict and the sentence will ensure that Groves spends a significant period in time in prison for what she has done.

"Nothing can fill the void that has been left in the lives of those who knew Frankie and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and loved ones.

"We would like to praise their courage and hope that this sentence will in some way deliver the justice they deserve."