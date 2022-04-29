Breaking News

Two British charity workers feared captured by Russian forces in Ukraine

Russian attacks hit residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Two British charity workers are feared to have been captured by Russian forces after volunteering as part of the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK non-profit organisation Presidium Network said the two men had been detained by Russian forces at a checkpoint south of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Monday.

They were not working for the Presidium Network, which helps to get aid into Kyiv.

Dominik Byrne, a co-founder of the charity, told the BBC the two workers were trying to evacuate a woman and two children.

He added: "They finally managed to get through the Ukraine checkpoint to go south into a Russian controlled area.

"What we do know is their contacts lost contact with them on Monday morning.

"On Monday afternoon, the lady being evacuated got some strange text messages and we've confirmed that they weren't consistent with how one of the individuals was texting beforehand.

He explained: "She was told they were five minutes away but then two hours later her home was stormed by Russian soldiers."

Read more: Volunteer former soldier named as first Brit killed 'fighting Russia in Ukraine'

Read more: Ukraine releases photos of ten Russian troops accused of being among ‘Butchers of Bucha’

The Foreign Office is urgently seeking more information following the reports of the detained British nationals.

It comes after a former soldier was named as the first British national killed in Ukraine, with a second British man reported missing.

It is thought that Scott Sibley and the missing Brit had been fighting against Russian forces as volunteers in support of Ukraine, although the Government did not confirm the reports.

Meanwhile, the latest intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "The Battle of Donbas remains Russia’s main strategic focus, in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

"In these oblasts fighting has been particularly heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an attempted advance south from Izium towards Slovyansk.

"Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces."

This story is being updated