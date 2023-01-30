Two cycling friends killed in horror crash on after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield. Picture: Humberside Police

By Kit Heren

Two young boys were killed on their bike when a driver sped into a bus lane in his BMW, a court has heard.

Jack Hart hit Mason Deakin, 11, and Steven Duffield, 10, in the heartbreaking crash in October 2020 while they were both riding the same bike.

Hart, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday at Hull Crown Court.

He had previously denied the charges.

They were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where Steven died on October 19 that year. Mason was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary in a coma, where he died two weeks later on November 2.

Steven Duffield. Picture: Humberside Police

The court heard how Hart removed his dashcam after the crash.

His lawyer asked for the driver to be granted bail to sort out his affairs before sentencing.

She said: "He has been on bail throughout. There has been no difficulty with him surrendering to bail throughout the proceedings."

But Judge John Thackray KC said Hart would be remanded in custody.

Mason Deakin. Picture: Humberside Police

He added: "He has had two years to get his affairs in order."He has played the system and left it to the last possible minute."

"His plea has come over two years later than it should have done."

The judge said that Hart faced a "very significant sentence measured in years".