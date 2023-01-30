Two cycling friends killed in horror crash on after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

30 January 2023, 18:28

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield
Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield. Picture: Humberside Police

By Kit Heren

Two young boys were killed on their bike when a driver sped into a bus lane in his BMW, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Hart hit Mason Deakin, 11, and Steven Duffield, 10, in the heartbreaking crash in October 2020 while they were both riding the same bike.

Hart, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday at Hull Crown Court.

He had previously denied the charges.

They were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where Steven died on October 19 that year. Mason was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary in a coma, where he died two weeks later on November 2.

Steven Duffield
Steven Duffield. Picture: Humberside Police

The court heard how Hart removed his dashcam after the crash.

His lawyer asked for the driver to be granted bail to sort out his affairs before sentencing.

She said: "He has been on bail throughout. There has been no difficulty with him surrendering to bail throughout the proceedings."

But Judge John Thackray KC said Hart would be remanded in custody.

Mason Deakin
Mason Deakin. Picture: Humberside Police

He added: "He has had two years to get his affairs in order."He has played the system and left it to the last possible minute."

"His plea has come over two years later than it should have done."

Read more: Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Read more: Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs

The judge said that Hart faced a "very significant sentence measured in years".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'

'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem

US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 59 in Pakistan mosque

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the government's plan for the NHS be the short-term fix we desperately need?'

A woman carries her child as they evacuate from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Five Ukrainian civilians killed as deadlocked warring sides consider next move

An area of recent deforestation in the Brazilian rainforest

Germany pledges £179m to help preserve Brazil’s rainforest

The foetus was found outside Barnet Hospital

Foetus found abandoned in box outside north London hospital as police urge mother to come forward

Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters join winter walkouts as they vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll

Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'

France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A police officer has been charged with rape

Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears
The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'
Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology
Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit