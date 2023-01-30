Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

A police officer has been charged with rape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A serving police officer has been charged with eight sexual offences, including two counts of rape.

PC Ravi Canhye, 46, of Dorset Police, was charged last Tuesday (January 24) and will appear in court on Friday (February 2).

Canhye allegedly committed the offences while off duty in early 2022. He has been suspended since the time the allegations were made.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The matter was subject of a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who has decided it should be subject to a local investigation by Dorset Police.

"We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities.

"However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time."

Anyone with specific concerns about this case or any sexual offence crimes should contact Dorset Police.