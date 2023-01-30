Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

30 January 2023, 13:50

A police officer has been charged with rape
A police officer has been charged with rape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A serving police officer has been charged with eight sexual offences, including two counts of rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Ravi Canhye, 46, of Dorset Police, was charged last Tuesday (January 24) and will appear in court on Friday (February 2).

Canhye allegedly committed the offences while off duty in early 2022. He has been suspended since the time the allegations were made.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The matter was subject of a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who has decided it should be subject to a local investigation by Dorset Police.

"We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities.

Read more: Rookie officer, 21, suspended over affair with senior cop following separate probe into her links with jailed drugs boss

Read more: Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler

"However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time."

Anyone with specific concerns about this case or any sexual offence crimes should contact Dorset Police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan mosque

Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll

Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'

France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

Breaking
Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'

Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps

Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler
Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis
The theatre has announced an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend

Canadian theatre sparks row with performance for 'Black-identifying' audiences only

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have been told the British Army's global position as a top-level fighting force has been downgraded by a senior US general.

British Army 'no longer' top-tier fighting force and 'unable to protect the UK and our allies' according to US general
Annie Wersching has died after a battle with cancer

Tributes paid after 24 and The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

New Zealand Weather

Auckland faces ‘dangerous’ amount of rain after four killed in floods

Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing

Woman, 45, who went missing while walking dog ‘was on work conference call when she disappeared’
The video sparked controversy on social media

Sam Smith's 'raunchy' new music video sparks debate over age restrictions following release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit