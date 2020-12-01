Breaking News

Two dead and at least 15 injured after car drives into pedestrians in Trier, Germany

1 December 2020, 14:01 | Updated: 1 December 2020, 14:21

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Two people have been killed and several have been injured after a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, Germany.

Trier police said on Twitter that the incident occurred during the afternoon and that rescue crews were on the scene.

Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city centre.

No details were available on the cause of the crash.

Trier is about 120 miles west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.

The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.

More to follow...

