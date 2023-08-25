'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Two guests have been caught fleeing a hotel after stripping their room of everything and then smiling at CCTV on their way out.

The "super friendly" pair left the Dolphin Hotel in Pembroke Dock in Wales with everything from bath towels to an electric fan and kettle.

It came after the man and woman entered the hotel with no luggage but returned to their car to get empty bags to fill during their one-night stay.

They even went as far as to take the TV's remote control before making their quick escape with the £200 worth of goods.

CCTV footage showed the man appear to smile into the camera on his way out.

The woman seen on the hotel's CCTV. Picture: Social media

Hotel landlady Natalie Newton, 43, said the only thing the pair left behind was the shampoo and soap in the bathroom.

"I can't believe how cheeky they were - the man appears to be smiling into our CCTV camera on the stairs," she told the Mail.

"They were super-friendly when they checked in but I thought it was a bit strange because apart from the women's handbag they had no luggage.

"I just feel they are horrible individuals who rip the mickey out of hardworking people like me and my staff."

The man and his partner booked a room for one night. Picture: Social media

She went on to say: "I couldn't believe it - I'm so cross they took the expensive fluffy white towels I'd bought for all the rooms.

"When we checked on the CCTV we saw they went back out to the car to fetch bags to load up everything from the room.

"He had a holdall and she was carrying a bag for life."

A guest room at the hotel. Picture: Booking.com

The duo had no baggage when they first arrived and after going to their room for 10 minutes went to the bar to get drinks, according to the publication.

They were also late checking out the next morning and had left by the time staff went to their room.

A guest room at the hotel. Picture: Booking.com

The hotel initially posted a warning on social media so other hotels were not subject to similar thefts.

"It is obviously upsetting when we find ourselves struggling like every other business to keep our head above the water with all the price increases that we all have upon us," the hotel said in a Facebook post.

"SHAME ON YOU!"

Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are investigating after a report of theft from the hotel.