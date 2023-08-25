'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

25 August 2023, 09:13 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 09:23

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything
The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Two guests have been caught fleeing a hotel after stripping their room of everything and then smiling at CCTV on their way out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "super friendly" pair left the Dolphin Hotel in Pembroke Dock in Wales with everything from bath towels to an electric fan and kettle.

It came after the man and woman entered the hotel with no luggage but returned to their car to get empty bags to fill during their one-night stay.

They even went as far as to take the TV's remote control before making their quick escape with the £200 worth of goods.

CCTV footage showed the man appear to smile into the camera on his way out.

Read more: Energy bills to fall below £2,000 for average household this autumn, regulator Ofgem says

Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

The woman seen on the hotel's CCTV
The woman seen on the hotel's CCTV. Picture: Social media

Hotel landlady Natalie Newton, 43, said the only thing the pair left behind was the shampoo and soap in the bathroom.

"I can't believe how cheeky they were - the man appears to be smiling into our CCTV camera on the stairs," she told the Mail.

"They were super-friendly when they checked in but I thought it was a bit strange because apart from the women's handbag they had no luggage.

"I just feel they are horrible individuals who rip the mickey out of hardworking people like me and my staff."

The man and his partner booked a room for one night
The man and his partner booked a room for one night. Picture: Social media

She went on to say: "I couldn't believe it - I'm so cross they took the expensive fluffy white towels I'd bought for all the rooms.

"When we checked on the CCTV we saw they went back out to the car to fetch bags to load up everything from the room.

"He had a holdall and she was carrying a bag for life."

A guest room at the hotel
A guest room at the hotel. Picture: Booking.com

The duo had no baggage when they first arrived and after going to their room for 10 minutes went to the bar to get drinks, according to the publication.

They were also late checking out the next morning and had left by the time staff went to their room.

A guest room at the hotel
A guest room at the hotel. Picture: Booking.com

The hotel initially posted a warning on social media so other hotels were not subject to similar thefts.

"It is obviously upsetting when we find ourselves struggling like every other business to keep our head above the water with all the price increases that we all have upon us," the hotel said in a Facebook post.

"SHAME ON YOU!"

Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are investigating after a report of theft from the hotel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe launched as dog owner found dead after burglars break into his home to steal labradoodle

Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday

Brits face a bank holiday washout

Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

Luis Rubiales

Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump mugshot released after visit to Atlanta jail

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken

Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

WWE wrestling

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday.

Energy bills to fall by £150 to below £2,000 in relief for families hoping to avoid another expensive winter

Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members.

Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Donald Trump's mugshot

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges

Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta

'I did nothing wrong': Defiant Donald Trump officially released from jail after surrendering to face criminal charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has broken his silence on the crash

'Complicated fate': Putin issues chilling message after Prigozhin plane crash - as US says bomb likely cause of death
Guyana Britain Slavery Reparations

President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology

Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision

Sunak warns asylum system under 'unsustainable pressure' as taxpayer bill doubles in a year to nearly £4 billion
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
An entrance to a Nordstrom store

Nordstrom reports fall in fiscal second quarter sales and profits

Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting

Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

Lucy Letby will die in prison

Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says
Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his Wagner Group troops

US intelligence assessment finds intentionally caused explosion killed Prigozhin

Republican presidential candidates on stage

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

There are botulism cases linked to a popular Spanish food item

Brits heading to Spanish holiday hotspots warned of killer food bug found in popular local dish

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit