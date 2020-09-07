Two hospitalised after Streatham station stabbing

By Megan White

Two men have been hospitalised after they were stabbed during a reported fight in Streatham, south London.

One of the men is in a critical condition after the altercation on Streatham High Road around 6pm on Monday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and the air ambulance was called.

Two men were hospitalised after the stabbing in Streatham on Monday. Picture: LBC

Lambeth Police said on Twitter: "Police were called at 6.10pm to reports of a fight near #Streatham station.

"Two males (no further details) were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries; one of whom is in a critical condition.

"No arrest yet."