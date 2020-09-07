Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Two hospitalised after Streatham station stabbing
7 September 2020, 19:57 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 20:11
Two men have been hospitalised after they were stabbed during a reported fight in Streatham, south London.
One of the men is in a critical condition after the altercation on Streatham High Road around 6pm on Monday.
There was a heavy police presence in the area and the air ambulance was called.
Lambeth Police said on Twitter: "Police were called at 6.10pm to reports of a fight near #Streatham station.
"Two males (no further details) were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries; one of whom is in a critical condition.
"No arrest yet."