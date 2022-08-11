Breaking News

Two killed and young girl seriously injured after car hits family of five in Kent

Kent Police is looking for witnesses to the tragedy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people have died and a child is seriously injured after five people from the same family were hit by a car in Kent.

A Black Alfa Romeo hit the pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday evening.

A man in his 80s and her 30s died shortly after the incident about about 9.35pm.

A girl, who is primary school age, was seriously hurt and has been taken to a hospital in London for treatment.

A man in his 50s and a boy of primary school age suffered minor injuries. All five are members of the same family.

A 30-year-old man, from Ramsgate, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

He is in hospital for minor injuries.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses, local businesses with CCTV or drivers who may have dashcam footage.

Call 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/DGC/090/22 with information.

Updates to follow