Tyson Fury not spoken to his wife in three months ahead of heavyweight rematch

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his wife for three months. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his wife for three months in preparation for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

The heavyweight boxer is set to take on the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night after suffering his first career defeat in their first bout in May.

The 36-year-old has shared the details of his preparation for the rematch, which has included locking himself away from his family.

For the first time in a 35-fight career, Fury was defeated when he was outpointed by Usyk in May. Picture: Alamy

“I’ll end his career, this will be, you’ll never hear about Oleksandr Usyk again after this," Fury told TNT Sports presenter Dev Sahni.

"It’s been a long camp, [I] haven't seen my wife and kids in three months. I haven’t spoken to [my wife] at all in three months. Not one word, sacrificed a lot. But it’ll all be worth it, 100 percent."

Fury has been married to his wife, Paris, since 2008. The couple have seven children together, and she is often at ringside for his fights.

Fury has been married to his wife, Paris, since 2008 and she is often at ringside for his fights. Picture: Alamy

However, she did not attend the bout in May and the boxer has since revealed Paris suffered a miscarriage just 24 hours before, but did not tell him until the fight was over.

Despite this, the Gypsy King said he knew there was something wrong with the pregnancy after Paris told him on the eve of the fight that she could not attend.

“When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem,” Fury said in October. “She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure.

“I knew she wasn’t coming over on the Friday and Turki Alalshikh offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her.

“She said she couldn’t come and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me but she wouldn’t. So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby’. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew."

Fury revealed Paris suffered a miscarriage just 24 hours before his last fight in May. Picture: Alamy

He added: “I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant; it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.

“I could not be there for her in that moment and that is tough for me. To go through that on your own, that isn’t good.

“I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone but she kept it to herself.”