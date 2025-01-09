UK set for the 'coldest night' of winter as temperatures plummet as low as -20C

9 January 2025, 20:44 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 20:56

Temperatures have been forecast to fall as low as -20C.
Temperatures have been forecast to fall as low as -20C. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Britain is bracing for the coldest night of winter as temperatures plummet as low as -20C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four weather warnings for ice are in place across Britain this evening, as freezing temperatures continue across the country.

The majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as large parts of the east of England, are covered from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

A separate warning covering south and west Wales down to Plymouth from 3am to 11am tomorrow is also in place.

Tonight is forecast to be the coldest this winter, with the Met Office predicting -16C temperatures in the Scottish highlands.

While the BBC has forecast Scotland and the Pennines could see the mercury fall as low as -20C.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Temperatures will also be well below freezing across much of the UK so there is a continued risk of ice overnight and through Friday morning’s rush hour.”

Travel disruption is expected to continue as freezing temperatures persist, with motorists being urged to stick to major roads that have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

"Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow," said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

Winter Storms Sweep Across UK
Winter Storms Sweep Across UK. Picture: Getty

"Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK
Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways on Thursday morning "due to significant levels of snow" causing delays and disruption.

Runways were eventually opened later in the day.

Temperatures are set to turn milder during the weekend.

The Met Office’s long-term forecast reads: “Slowly turning less cold from the northwest over the weekend. Cloudy at times in the west and northwest with rain and hill snow, but staying drier elsewhere.”

