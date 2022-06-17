UK to swelter in 34C sun as experts warn of 'serious' dangers caused by heat

17 June 2022, 08:03 | Updated: 17 June 2022, 08:07

People enjoying the sun in London's Borough Market (left) and on the beach at Camber Sands
People enjoying the sun in London's Borough Market (left) and on the beach at Camber Sands. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Parts of the UK are expected to sizzle in temperatures of 34C (93.2F) as the hot spell of weather reaches its sweltering peak on Friday.

The Met Office said London and potentially some spots in East Anglia are most likely to reach the 34C high, making it the hottest day of the year so far. 34C would make parts of the country hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives.

Away from the capital and the South East, 27-30C is expected across most of England and Wales.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a Level 3 Heat-Health alert for London, the East of England and the South East, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health.

Read more: Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

This alert follows the Level 2 alert issued on Tuesday and confirms that the Met Office's threshold temperatures for an alert will be reached in three regions from Friday.

A Level 2 alert remains in place for the East Midlands and South West.

In a change designed to tackle the soaring heat, men will be allowed to take their jackets and ties off at Royal Ascot today because of the hot weather.

Organisers have also said visitors will be able to bring in water and soft drinks for the first time.

A high of 29.5C (85.1F) was recorded at Northolt in west London on Thursday, surpassing the 2022 high of 28.2C (82.76F) recorded at Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

Highs of 26.1C (78.98F) were recorded in Cardiff, 21.4C (70.52F) was recorded in Edinburgh and 20.6C (69.08F) was recorded in Derrylin in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

While England and Wales will bask in the heat on Friday, it will be cooler in Northern Ireland and Scotland which will both be affected by rain.

Meanwhile, firefighters are warning that there is an increased risk of fires due to the heatwave.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year.

This includes grassland, canal and riverbank vegetation, scrubland, parks, playgrounds, crops and woodland.

Around 350 of these were in domestic gardens and LFB said that with prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

In the last five years, London's firefighters have attended almost 600 fires involving barbecues, 45 of which were on private balconies.

The Brigade's assistant commissioner for fire safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: "We want people to enjoy the glorious weather and do so safely.

"Barbecuing on dry grass is reckless and can easily cause a really serious fire - damaging the immediate area and risking nearby properties.

"We're also urging people to think twice about having barbecues on balconies.

"It's easier than you might think for a balcony fire to spread to others, which could not only leave you homeless but displace hundreds of your neighbours too.

"We're not trying to take the fun out of the heatwave, but for the sake of our city - and of our firefighters who have to work in sweltering temperatures to tackle these blazes - we'd really like people to take our advice on board.

"We're asking the public to remain vigilant and call 999 as soon as they see any signs of smouldering grass."

Firefighters are also warning residents not to risk their safety for a cooling swim.

In the last five years, crews have attended almost 300 reports of a person in water or at immediate risk of entering water.

The LFB said there were nine accidental drownings in London last year, making it the joint third highest in the UK.

The Met Office warned that there may be difficult sleeping conditions on Thursday night, with temperatures expected to stay between mid and high teens.

Forecasters said that it would be termed a tropical night if nowhere drops below 20C (68F).

Britain's highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 - and forecasters do not expect that high to be surpassed this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove appeared to indicate that tax cuts might have to wait

No relief from Rishi: Hopes of tax cuts dashed until 11% inflation threat eases

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invades their HQ

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ

Martin Compston at the event in Vegas and right, in Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Celtic convention

Gatwick cancels 4.000 flights

Gatwick slashes summer flights in bid to avoid more airport chaos

Rail workers across the country will strike next week

Rail strikes could 'end up killing people': warning from health chiefs ahead of walkout

A passenger died getting off an EasyJet plane at Gatwick Airport

Investigation launched after disabled passenger dies getting off plane at Gatwick

An art teacher has been banned from teaching over a controversial class (stock photos)

Art teacher banned after letting pupils take semi-naked photos of themselves for schoolwork
Boris Johnson has been criticised after it was suggested he may axe the role of ethics adviser.

Fury as Boris plans to axe ethics adviser role after Lord Geidt quits

Exclusive
Len McCluskey said he did not believe Labour could win the next election.

Labour will lose the next general election, says Len McCluskey

The bizarre remarks came from a campaigning Tory

You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

Olympians Sharron Davies and Mara Yamauchi are concerned about the impact on women's sport of reforms to the GRA.

Holyrood scrutiny of GRA reform bill condemned as a "sham"

Former miners and Labour MSPs outside Holyrood

Miners' strikes convictions in Scotland to be pardoned after 38 years

London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos

London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube

Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Met PCSO fined after being filmed committing public sex act in London park

Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout

The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Funeral of Bara Lahlouh

Three Palestinians shot dead during Israeli army operation in West Bank
Superyacht Amadea

Russian owned superyacht at centre of dispute arrives in Honolulu
A burning railway carriage

Rioters set fire to trains in protest over short-term military contracts
A beach in Phuket

Thailand eases Covid restrictions for travellers in bid to encourage tourism
Bayard Rustin

Civil rights leader Bayard Rustin to have sentence overturned after 75 years
Fujian aircraft carrier

China launches first aircraft carrier to be designed and built in the country
Church members console each other after the shooting

Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead

Capitol Riot Investigation The Targets

Plan for Pence to reject election result ‘was nuts’, Capitol riot hearing told
Michael Avenatti-California Plea

Ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud and tax charges
Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France

French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London