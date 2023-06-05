Brits set to bask in sizzling 27C heat as UK to see 'hottest day of the year'

Temperatures are set to soar to 27C. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

The UK could see the hottest day of the year at the end of this week as temperatures soar to a scorching 27C.

England and Wales are expected to see highs of 26C and 27C on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

But some areas will still see cloudy spells, with the coast and east of England expected to remain overcast.

Warm sunshine will remain in most areas across the UK throughout the week but the south is set to face showers towards the end.

🌞 After a cloudy start for some it's a mostly sunny afternoon, feeling pleasantly warm



☁️ However, in the east cloud stubbornly sticking around on the coast, with an onshore wind, it will feel much cooler pic.twitter.com/A7Hwf3DZNe — Met Office (@metoffice) June 5, 2023

The Met Office's Greg Dewhurst said: "There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier in the east.

"Temperatures are going to be similar, if not a little bit higher, towards the end of the week.

"The west-east split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid-20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens."

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Met Office

Meanwhile, the forecast for Monday reads: "A cloudy start for central and eastern areas, with the cloud slowly burning back towards the east. Western areas seeing the best of the sunshine where it will feel very warm in places."

The cold spring followed by the current spell of sunshine have also led to high pollen counts, the Met Office said.

Brits flocked to beaches and parks over the weekend to enjoy the sunshine, with the warm weather set to continue for another week.

The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was in Porthmadog, which hit highs of 25C, while Castlederg, Northern Ireland, enjoyed 24.5C.

But conditions are expected to take a turn at the end of June with occasional heavy rain or thunderstorms predicted in the south.