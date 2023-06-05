Breaking News

Bournemouth beach deaths of girl, 12, and boy, 17, were due to drowning, inquest hears

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl died of drowning following "speculation" they got caught in a riptide off Bournemouth beach, an inquest has heard.

Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, 12, from Buckinghamshire, were rescued from the sea during the incident on Wednesday, but both died in hospital.

In a hearing to open the inquest proceedings at Bournemouth Town Hall, Dorset coroner's officer Nicola Muller said that post mortem examinations carried out by Home Office pathologist Basil Purdue showed the cause of their deaths was drowning.

She said that Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.

She said that Joe was identified by Detective Constable Hannah Webster by a photograph provided by his family, and Sunnah was identified by her father at the hospital.

Describing the incident, Ms Muller said: "The brief circumstances are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following swimmers had come into difficulty in the water, following suggestion they had been caught in a riptide."

A bunch of flowers left on Bournemouth beach for the 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 who sustained "critical injuries". Picture: Alamy

Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, said: "I understand there is an ongoing police investigation, despite that, I have already submitted the appropriate paperwork and released both Joe's and Sunnah's bodies for the purposes of their funerals.

"In relation to that ongoing police investigation, I am unable to make any progress in my inquiries.

"It's very important people do not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Joe and Sunnah's deaths and allow the police investigation to proceed, which will allow my investigation to proceed.

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to Joe and Sunnah's families, my thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time following this tragedy. "My thoughts are also with those who attended or witnessed the traumatic events."

On Wednesday I lost my beautiful daughter at Bournemouth beach. Sunnah was so well loved and well liked. No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ekxgfr7FVF — Stephanie Williams (@smw_rn) June 4, 2023

She added: "I wish to take this opportunity to remind all those who enter the sea or open water to be aware of the powers of the water and the risks of swimming in open water.

"It's important they are aware of how to respond when problems arise and urge people to follow guidance from public agencies such as the RNLI."

Ms Griffin adjourned the hearing until a pre-inquest review to be held on September 18.

Dorset police are still appealing for any footage or photos from the public as part of their ongoing investigation.

A cruise boat called the Dorset Belle was impounded at Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

Police have said that neither of the deceased young people or anyone else pulled from the sea at the time of the incident was involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

A man in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and was released under investigation on Thursday.

Neither of the families of the two deceased were present at the short hearing.

It comes after Sunnah's mum, Stephanie Williams, 32, said she still has not been told how her daughter died, saying she only knows what the public knows.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Joe, who has been described as a "wonderful son and brother".

The pair did not know each other.