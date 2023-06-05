Mum of girl, 12, killed on Bournemouth beach slams police as she says she still does not know how her daughter died

Sunnah Khan, 12, lost her life in the waters off the south coast. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

The distressed mum of a 12-year-old girl who died on Bournemouth beach last week has said police still have not told her how her daughter died.

Sunnah Khan, 12, died on Wednesday afternoon after getting into difficulty on the south coast.

Joe Abbess, a trainee chef, also lost his life in the water, while eight other people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Dorset Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the deaths, which remain unclear.

Sunnah's mum Stephanie Williams, 32, said she still has not been told how her daughter died, saying she only knows what the public knows.

Joe Abbess was training to become a chef. Picture: social media

Stephanie told The Sun: “It’s just really difficult to accept.

"Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us.

“The police have only told us what they said in a statement.

“The cause of death was drowning, there were no other injuries.

“We don’t actually know how it came about. I don’t understand how somebody can be released on bail for double manslaughter. How does that work?”

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Joe, who has been described as a 'wonderful son and brother'.

Joe and Sunnah, who was from High Wycombe, Bucks, died in hospital. The pair did not know each other.

In a statement released to Dorset Police, Joe's parents said: "We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded."

A police officer looks out over Bournemouth beach. Picture: Alamy

Sunnah's family earlier paid tribute to her as "an absolute force of nature" adding that she was "liked by all and loved by so many".

"She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends," they said.

"There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives."