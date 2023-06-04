Second victim in Bournemouth beach tragedy named as 17-year-old trainee chef after 'angel' girl, 12, identified

Joe Abbess was training to become a chef. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The 17-year-old boy who died in the sea off Bournemouth beach has been named as Joe Abbess, a 'wonderful son and brother' who was training to become a chef.

Joe lost his life alongside 12-year-old Sunnah Khan on Wednesday afternoon after getting into difficulty in the south coast waters.

Dorset Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the deaths, which remain unclear.

Joe and Sunnah, who was from High Wycombe, Bucks, died in hospital. The pair did not know each other.

Eight other people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Sunnah Khan, 12, also lost her life in the waters off the south coast. Picture: Social media

In a statement released to Dorset Police, Joe's parents said: "We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded."

A police officer looks out over Bournemouth beach. Picture: Alamy

Sunnah's family earlier paid tribute to her as "an absolute force of nature" adding that she was "liked by all and loved by so many".

"She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends," they said.

"There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives."