Are these UK's worst drivers? Shocking videos show car going wrong way on motorway among moments of madness

Are these Britain's worst drivers?

By Kit Heren

Dangerous overtaking, an insecure load falling into the path of motorists and even a car being driven the wrong way up a busy dual carriageway - are these Britain's worst drivers?

Footage shared by Devon and Cornwall police shows multiple moments of madness on the road.

Clips include drivers mounting the verge on a busy road to overtake a lorry, going the wrong way past oncoming traffic, going the wrong way round the roundabout, and multiple other incidents of dangerous driving.

Several of the drivers were hit with bans, fines and points on their licence

Police, who are campaigning to slash driving deaths and boost road safety, have appealed for witnesses to come forward with footage of dangerous incidents.

And officers have been rewarded with 20,000 items of footage, some of which they have shared publicly.

A driver almost runs a pedestrian down. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

The sheer amount of footage sent to police is in part a result of the proliferation of dash cams and helmet cams, as well as phones, officers said.

Adrian Leisk, Devon & Cornwall Police’s head of road safety, said: “Police officers cannot be everywhere, so the public’s help is vital when it comes to keeping our roads safe.

“20,000 online submissions from concerned road users stands as testament of this effective partnership with our communities, recognising that we all want to be safe on the roads of Devon & Cornwall.

“Everyone will have witnessed driving or riding on our roads that falls far short of an acceptable standard – and quite often this behaviour puts people’s lives at risk. This is just not acceptable.

“By submitting video evidence of these incidents through Op Snap, it allows the police to take action, hold drivers accountable and educate or prosecute those who are falling short. By doing so, we hope to improve the overall standard of road use in Devon & Cornwall and, ultimately, reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured.

“Remember, more people than ever own dashcams, helmet cameras, mobile phones and even video doorbells, so it’s increasingly likely poor driving will be caught on camera.

“Submissions to Op Snap have resulted in everything from driver education courses to penalty points, hefty fines and even disqualifications. It’s just not worth the risk.”

A driver going the wrong way on a dual carriageway. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Alison Hernandez, Police & Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is chair of Vision Zero South West.

Commissioner Hernandez said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to submit video footage to Op Snap – you are making a positive difference to the safety of road users across the region.

“While surpassing 20,000 submissions shows that the public is eager to work with us towards safer roads, ultimately we’d like to see submissions decrease as general driving standards improve.

“This is about saving lives. In 2023, 48 people were killed and 702 were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads. All of Vision Zero’s members have committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious road collisions by 50% by 2030 – and Op Snap plays a big part in that.”