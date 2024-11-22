Police say US embassy 'suspect package' was probably a hoax after carrying out controlled explosion

London, UK. 22nd November 2024. Police cordon and firefighters on the scene at the Embassy of USA in London following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have said that a "suspect package" at the US embassy was likely to have been a hoax, according to "initial indications".

Officers carried out a controlled explosion of a "suspect package" at the embassy in Nine Elms on the south bank of the River Thames on Friday morning.

By about 1pm they said: "Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device. An investigation will now follow.

"Some cordons will remain in place for the time being but the majority of the police response will now be stood down."

The embassy said in the early afternoon that it had returned to "normal business operations", but all public appointments had been cancelled for the day.

Police outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, where Metropolitan Police officers have carried out a 'controlled explosion' outside after reports of a suspicious package. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

They added: "Applicants will be contacted via email to reschedule. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.

"Thanks to the Metropolitan Police for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time."

The Met Police said earlier: "We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.

"We will provide a further update in due course."

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.

"Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being."