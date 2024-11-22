US Embassy in London on 'lockdown' as police investigate 'suspect package'

The Metropolitan Police carried out a controlled detonation of a suspect package near the US embassy in London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Scotland Yard is investigating a suspect package in the vicinity of the US Embassy in London, with cordons in place in the area in Nine Elms as a precaution.

The Met Police said in a statement: "We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.

"We will provide a further update in due course."

Police later issued an update that a controlled explosion had been carried out.

United States embassy in lockdown due to security alert. Ponton Road and None Elms Lane closed to traffic and pedestrians. Armed police & fire service in attendance. #USEmbassy #London @USAinUK pic.twitter.com/6dTdEC01Tb — Craig 🇬🇧 (@UKCraigP) November 22, 2024

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.

"Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being."

A US Embassy spokesperson said: "Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London.

"Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution.

"We will provide further updates when available. Please monitor Met Police for updates."