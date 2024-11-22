Breaking News

Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated due to ‘security incident’

Have you been affected? Contact our news desk at online@lbc.co.uk

Gatwick's South Terminal has been evacuated. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Air travellers are facing chaos at Gatwick airport after the South Terminal was evacuated due to a 'security incident'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A spokesman for the airport said in a statement: "A large part of the south terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers will not be able to enter the south terminal while this is ongoing.

"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

One traveller posted online: "Whole of Gatwick south terminal being evacuated right now after huge delays at security.

LBC listener sends in footage as Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated due to 'security incident'

"Looks like they are only evacuating the main terminal and pushing people to the gates. Is it a suspect package? Police told me it was a security incident earlier that led to big Q."

Passenger Nick Meacham posted videos on social media of the scenes at the airport showing large numbers of passengers packed outside the entrance as well as leaving the building.

Police evacuate Gatwick Airport amid 'ongoing' security incident

He said: "Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and 1000's of all over the streets and carparks waiting."

Southern Rail has stated that no trains will be stopping at the Gatwick Airport railway station until further notice.

More follows