US midterms latest: First results just hours away

The US flag flies above the White House just before the sun sets during the US midterm election, in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Ballot boxes in the US midterms have opened.

The outcome will determine who controls the House of Representatives and the Senate. We’re expecting to get the first results in next hour.

What are the midterms and why do they matter?

Any new laws that are made by the US government have to pass through two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate first.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, known as the lower chamber of congress, are re-elected every two years. Seats are relatively proportional to the population in each area – so larger states like California have more seats and states with smaller populations like Wyoming have less seats.

The Senate, known as the upper chamber, is made up of 100 seats. There’s only two seats per state, regardless of how big the state is or how many people live there. In each even numbered year roughly one-third of the senators are elected for a six year term.

The elections are called mid-terms because they happen in the middle of the four-year presidential term.

Going into this election the Democratic party (the party of the president Joe Biden) controlled both chambers of Congress.

The issue is, if the Democrats lose control of the Congress, Republicans are likely to push back against any plans made by Joe Biden so he will ultimately find it harder to pass laws and secure key election promises.