Meghan Markle wears 'I voted' sticker amid US midterms and shares 'checklist and reminders' for voting

8 November 2022, 19:19

Meghan Markle has encouraged people to vote in the US mid-terms
Meghan Markle has encouraged people to vote in the US mid-terms. Picture: Archewell/Getty

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has voted in the US midterm elections in her home state of California, and posted a photo of herself wearing an 'I voted' sticker, while sharing a checklist to help her fellow citizens exercise their democratic right.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US is going to the polls for the midterm elections on Tuesday, with the Republicans expected to take back Congress and make progress in the Senate.

Ms Markle, who lives in California in a £12.7 million mansion with her husband Prince Harry, posted the image of herself with the sticker on the website of the couple's Archewell Foundation - along with a checklist of reminders for other voters.

Meghan Markle has encouraged people to vote
Meghan Markle has encouraged people to vote. Picture: Getty
Meghan shared an 'I voted' sticker on Tuesday
Meghan shared an 'I voted' sticker on Tuesday. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry is not able to vote in the US
Prince Harry is not able to vote in the US. Picture: Getty

Key Sussex ally Omid Scobie also posted the same photo of Ms Markle online.

He wrote on his Twitter account: "US #ElectionDay is here!"

Read more: 'Difficult' is a codeword for 'b*tch' used to gaslight strong women, claims Meghan Markle

Read more: Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement' as rumours of a 2024 White House run grow

Prince Harry and Ms Markle have also put together a checklist for voters through the Archewell Foundation.

The page, called 'Vote', has the same image of Ms Markle that she posted on her Twitter account, along with "helpful reminders" for people who are going to vote.

The page advises people to "bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long". The couple also tell people to check where their polling station is and share a text number that helps people find where they can vote.

"Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote," the page reads. 

Ms Markle and the prince also encouraged people to "research what is on their ballot", and reminded voters that they are legally allowed to vote if they were in line while polling stations close.

"If anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE."

Prince Harry is not legally allowed to vote in the US because he is not an American citizen. He is also not encouraged to vote in the UK as a member of the royal family.

Ms Markle said in August 2020: "I look at my husband [Prince Harry] for example - he's never been able to vote, and I think it's such an interesting thing to say the right to vote is not a privilege, it is a right in of itself."

The British government says on its website: "Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Gavin Williamson has quit his government role

Gavin Williamson quits as Cabinet Office minister amid bullying allegations

Archie Battersbee

Coroner says there is 'no evidence' that Archie Battersbee was taking part in online blackout challenge before death

Sepp Blatter has said Qatar should never have been given the World Cup

'World Cup should not have gone to Qatar,' says Sepp Blatter, president of FIFA when tournament was awarded

Actors Wendy Richard and Bill Treacher pictured on the exterior set of the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders',

Actor Bill Treacher who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders dies aged 92

Just Stop Oil have been causing chaos on the M25 in recent days

'We'll win in the end': Eco activist likens road protests to Suffragettes as he defends blocking M25

Simon and Lucy had their wedding cancelled by the Snowdonia Hotel as they catered to the asylum seekers

Heartbroken couple forced to cancel dream wedding after luxury Snowdonia hotel is used to house asylum seekers

RMT secretary general Mick Lynch has criticised the pensions proposals ahead of the strike

Travel chaos looms as Tube strike going ahead on Thursday over TfL pension dispute

Sunak and Hunt are said to be against breaking promises on pensions and benefits

There'll be 'a lot of discontent' if Sunak breaks pension triple lock in autumn statement, Tory MP warns

Abbas has been jailed for his part in a money laundering scheme

Instagram star Hushpuppi who helped launder $14m for North Korea and tried to rinse Premier League club's money jailed

The M27, near where the collision took place

Two police officers injured after being hit by a car while dealing with motorway pile-up

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court

Mother accused of 'savage and brutal' murder of baby son claims the boy's father killed him

Andrew Leak died of asphyxiation, an inquest heard

Dover far-right firebomber choked to death after attacking migrant centre

Meghan Markle said the 'b-word' is used to dismiss women

'Difficult' is a codeword for 'b*tch' used to gaslight strong women, claims Meghan Markle

Inflation has reached record levels

'No peak in sight' for food price rises with inflation spiking to record of nearly 15 per cent

Mr Salman made his statement to German TV before being cut off

Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind' and gay visitors 'have to accept our rules', Qatar's World Cup ambassador says

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dead at 98

Carry On icon Leslie Phillips who starred in Harry Potter dies aged 98

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police were called to the North Lincolnshire residence where the body of beautician Clair Armstrong was discovered

Beauty salon owner, 50, found dead in rural village as a 54-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder
The super group had to be taken to their bedrooms

Three 90s pop stars 'drunk and abusive' in Butlin's

The tunnel has been discovered at a temple to the Greek god Osiris

Could Cleopatra's tomb be discovered? Experts find 'miracle' tunnel at Egyptian temple

Commuters across the country are facing another day of rail disruption

Rail misery continues as commuters face ongoing disruption and delays despite strike cancellation
Rishi Sunak is close to agreeing deal with US to ease winter gas shortages

Rishi Sunak close to sealing gas deal with the US to ease winter shortages

Cost of living payments are being made from Tuesday

Cost of living payments: Check if you are eligible for £324 help and when it will arrive in your account
Supermarket shelves remain empty in some areas as egg shortages look likely

Could eggs shell-out? Bird flu sees shoppers scramble as supermarket rationing looms

Matt Hancock could be rushed into the I'm A Celeb jungle after Olivia Attwood withdrew

Matt Hancock 'to be rushed into I'm A Celeb early' after shock exit of Olivia Attwood

Donald Trump has set a date for his big announcement

Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement' as rumours of a 2024 White House run grow
Just Stop Oil have climbed M25 gantries in at least seven locations

Nightmare on the M25: Unrepentant eco-activists cause rush hour chaos by blocking motorway for the second day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller
James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants
Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit