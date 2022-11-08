Meghan Markle wears 'I voted' sticker amid US midterms and shares 'checklist and reminders' for voting

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has voted in the US midterm elections in her home state of California, and posted a photo of herself wearing an 'I voted' sticker, while sharing a checklist to help her fellow citizens exercise their democratic right.

The US is going to the polls for the midterm elections on Tuesday, with the Republicans expected to take back Congress and make progress in the Senate.

Ms Markle, who lives in California in a £12.7 million mansion with her husband Prince Harry, posted the image of herself with the sticker on the website of the couple's Archewell Foundation - along with a checklist of reminders for other voters.

Key Sussex ally Omid Scobie also posted the same photo of Ms Markle online.

He wrote on his Twitter account: "US #ElectionDay is here!"

Prince Harry and Ms Markle have also put together a checklist for voters through the Archewell Foundation.

The page, called 'Vote', has the same image of Ms Markle that she posted on her Twitter account, along with "helpful reminders" for people who are going to vote.

The page advises people to "bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long". The couple also tell people to check where their polling station is and share a text number that helps people find where they can vote.

"Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote," the page reads.

Ms Markle and the prince also encouraged people to "research what is on their ballot", and reminded voters that they are legally allowed to vote if they were in line while polling stations close.

"If anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE."

Prince Harry is not legally allowed to vote in the US because he is not an American citizen. He is also not encouraged to vote in the UK as a member of the royal family.

Ms Markle said in August 2020: "I look at my husband [Prince Harry] for example - he's never been able to vote, and I think it's such an interesting thing to say the right to vote is not a privilege, it is a right in of itself."

The British government says on its website: "Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election."