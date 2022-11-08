Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement' as rumours of a 2024 White House run grow

Donald Trump has set a date for his big announcement. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has told his reporters he is going to make a "very big announcement" amid rumours he plans to run for the White House again.

The ex-president told his supporters the "country has gone crazy" as he encouraged them to vote Republican in Tuesday's crucial midterm elections.

He was supposed to be campaigning in Dayton, Ohio for JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the Senate who is struggling behind Democrat Tim Ryan.

The race could be crucial for control of the Senate.

But Mr Trump overshadowed that campaign despite insisting he did not want to take away from Tuesday's importance.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical, election," he told supporters on Monday.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."

Donald Trump spoke to supporters during midterm election campaigning. Picture: Getty

He told supporters during the 100-minute speech that Joe Biden had taken the US into communism.

"This country has gone crazy. There's only one choice to end this madness. If you support the decline for all of America, then you must absolutely vote for the radical left crazy people, the radical left Democrats," he said.

"And if you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we've all been hearing about."

The polls are the first national response to Joe Biden's time as president.

The Republicans are hoping to take both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US Congress, which would severely curtail Mr Biden's ability to pass laws.

In two years, he will also have to fight a re-election campaign if he chooses to run again.

If he does, and Mr Trump wins the Republican nomination, it would be a rerun of the fiery clash they had in the 2020 campaign.

Mr Biden triumphed but Mr Trump's supporters rioted at the US Capitol, breaching the doors to the legislature in a shameful day of fatal violence.