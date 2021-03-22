US trials show Oxford vaccine safe and effective

22 March 2021, 14:04

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was recently given to Boris Johnson, is safe and effective, US trials show.
Matthew Thompson

Vaccine trials in the United States show the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective against COVID-19.

The long-awaited results from clinical trials there show that the vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, and 100% effective at stopping serious illness and hospitalisation.

The trial found no safety issues regarding blood clots, despite concerns among European countries.

The US trial has a few key advantages over the separate trial results already published back in November.

It was significantly larger, involving nearly three times as many people, and crucially nearly a fifth of participants were over the age of 65. The data shows they got just the same protection as younger volunteers.

Initially, Oxford scientists chose not to test the vaccine widely amongst the over-65s until they had plenty of evidence that it was safe and effective in younger people.

Read more: Trust in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safety plunges in Europe amid blood clot scare

It meant that the first set of clinical trial data only had limited information about the vaccine’s effects in over 65s.

It was that lack of information that led to several European countries advising against its use in older people.

French President Emmanuel Macron went further, and without presenting any evidence, claimed the jab was “quasi-ineffective on people older than 65, some say those 60 years or older.”

Many scientists pointed out at the time that lack of data does not mean a lack of effectiveness.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has been critical of AstraZeneca's vaccine rollout. (PA)
The initial clinical trial findings were also muddied by a dosing error that raised questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

One smaller group of volunteers were given a half dose by mistake, which turned out to be more effective than the main group.

An average of the two results was taken in the final reporting of results.

The US trial has a much clearer, uniform dosing schedule which allows us for a more confident assessment of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

This will help guide national regulators, and pave the way for the vaccine to be approved in America in the coming weeks.

YouGov has published a survey of European attitudes to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which shows trust in the jab has heavily fallen in the last month.

It follows Mr Macron’s comments, as well as German officials briefing figures to the press about the vaccine’s effectiveness, and several countries being quick to pause their rollouts due to fears about blood clots.

In France, 61% of people think the vaccine is unsafe.

That has jumped 18 percentage points since February. In Germany, the figure is 55%, up 15 points.

In Spain, it is 52%, up 27 points.

There is now evidence that distrust in the vaccine is growing in the UK as well. Just 9% of Brits think the vaccine is unsafe, but that is up 4 points since last month.

The position of the World Health Organisation has been that until there is a proven link, there’s no reason to stop using a vaccine that has proven effective at combatting a deadly disease.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency declared the vaccine safe and effective. Today’s results from the US strengthen that view.

