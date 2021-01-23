US TV host Larry King dies aged 87, weeks after being hospitalised with Covid-19

23 January 2021, 13:26 | Updated: 23 January 2021, 13:55

Larry King died after a battle with Covid-19
Larry King died after a battle with Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

US TV talk show legend Larry King has died aged 87, weeks after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

King, famous for his shows including CNN's Larry King Live which he hosted from 1985 to 2010, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, an official statement from his media company said.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement read.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between guest and audience.

"Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."

"Larry's interviews from his 25 year run on CNN's Larry King Live and his Ora Media programs Larry King Now and Politicking with Larry King are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

"Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time."

CNN anchor Jim Acosta posted a tribute online that read: "Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present."

