Video of Sara Sharif smiling and dancing 'days before murder' shown to court

4 November 2024, 17:06 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 17:14

Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard
Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard. Picture: Surrey Police

By Will Conroy

A video showing ten-year-old Sara Sharif dancing at her family home days before her alleged murder, has been shown in court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her stepmother Beinash Batool, who is said to have recorded the footage, cried in the dock at the Old Bailey as the short clip was shown to the jury.

Batool is standing trial accused of murder along with Sara's father Urfan Sharif and uncle Faisal Malik after the 10-year-old was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey.

Sara had suffered dozens of injuries, including bruises, burns, broken bones and bite marks in the weeks leading up to her death on 8 August last year, the jury was told.

Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, with other family members on 9 August 2023, the day before her body was found, the court was previously told.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year
Sara was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year. Picture: Surrey Police

Prosecutors are checking the date of the video, which "on the available evidence" appears to have been taken on August 6 last year, the jury was told.

Batool's barrister Caroline Carberry KC suggested Sara appears "co-ordinated, alert and smiling at the camera" in the footage.

Read more: CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

Read more: WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary, who was being cross-examined, agreed and also acknowledged her behaviour in the video was "inconsistent with her having sustained a brain injury with associated neurological symptoms at that time".

Ms Carberry said there was "no dispute" from Batool that Sara was "subjected to extensive physical abuse over a period of time".

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik are each facing two charges relating to the death of Sara Sharif
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik are each facing two charges relating to the death of Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC previously said a bloodstained cricket bat, a rolling pin with Sara’s DNA on it, a metal pole, a belt and rope were found near the family’s outhouse.

Her body was found in a bunk bed after her father called police in the early hours on 10 August saying he had beaten her "too much" for being "naughty", the jury has been told.

Batool, 30, Sharif, 42, and Malik, 29, were arrested when they returned to the UK on a flight from Dubai to Gatwick Airport on 13 September.

All three deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August last year.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November

November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period against former partner

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts.

WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

One of two assassination attempts made towards the former President was carried out in Pennsylvania

Trump says he would not 'mind' if journalists were shot at Pennsylvania rally

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'wonderful' 10-year-old girl mauled to death by pet dog

Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout this election cycle

Trump's latest crowd size brag backfires as camera pans to reveal sea of empty seats

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Tuition fees are set to rise with inflation

Government set to increase university tuition fees for first time in eight years

Kris Finney has been missing since Thursday

British man missing in Tenerife not seen for three days as Foreign Office issues statement

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole cucumber leading the list

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salad and a whole cucumber leading the list

Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Lord and Lady Lucan

Who is Lord Lucan? Real story of killer aristocrat 50 years after he vanished following nanny's murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns
A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain

British couple missing in Spain floods found dead in car after 'popping out' to buy gas

Meredith Kercher's family blast 'lack of sensitivity' over Disney-backed Amanda Knox drama

Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she strongly disagrees with a tweet that a backbench MP appeared to have reposted saying Kemi Badenoch represents "white supremacy in blackface".

Cooper condemns 'appalling' tweet shared by Dawn Butler labelling Kemi Badenoch 'white supremacy in blackface'
The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims
Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Music titan Quincy Jones who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies aged 91

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours
RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'
Third racoon recovered following animals' mass escape from Isle of Wight zoo

'Check your gardens!': Third racoon recovered following mass animal escape from Isle of Wight zoo
Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live

FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News