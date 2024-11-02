WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

2 November 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 16:26

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder
WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder. Picture: Surrey Police

Some readers may find the following details distressing

By Flaminia Luck

Police have released footage of the moment three family members of schoolgirl Sara Sharif were arrested aboard a plane on suspicion of murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder, alongside Sara's stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

The videos show the trio being arrested on suspicion of the 10-year-old's murder after they flew back to the UK from Pakistan.

Police discovered the child's body in a bunk bed at their her home in Woking, Surrey, after her dad "confessed" to killing her in a 999 phonecall.

Sara suffered over 70 injuries including “probable human bites” on her left arm and leg in the lead-up to her death.

The three deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Sara Sharif relatives arrested on plane at Gatwick Airport

In the footage, as they are approached by officers on, stepmum Beinash Batool can be heard saying: "I think you're looking for us."

The murder-accused trio flew back to the UK on a flight from Dubai to Gatwick Airport on 13 September.

Read more: Sara Sharif was punished because she had a ‘jinn in her’, stepmother claimed

Read more: Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge

Urfan Sharif arrested at Gatwick airport

Beinash Batool arrested at Gatwick airport

Faisal Malik arrested at Gatwick airport

Police also released CCTV images of the family at Heathrow Airport the day before her body was found alongside Sara's five other siblings.

Ring doorbell footage captured the family leaving their Hammond Road address - where Sara's body was later found - in a BMW X5 at 9.16am. 

They then drove to Heathrow Airport, on the outskirts of London.

The car is seen arriving the short stay car park with Urfan in the driver's seat.

CCTV still
CCTV still of family going though gates. Picture: Surrey Police
CCTV still from Heathrow Airport
CCTV still from Heathrow Airport. Picture: Surrey Police
CCTV image
CCTV still of family going though gates. Picture: Surrey Police
Family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport
The family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport hours before her body was found. Picture: Surrey Police
Still
Still of car leaving Hammond Roaf address. Picture: Surrey Police
CCTV of car arriving at Heathrow Airport short stay car park
CCTV of car arriving at Heathrow Airport short stay car park. Picture: Surrey Police

At the trial at the Old Bailey, jurors were told Sharif had a bone in her neck broken, showed signs of starvation and had been forced to wear a makeshift hood in the weeks before her death.

Paediatric radiologist Prof Owen Arthurs told jurors that the spinal fractures suffered by the 10-year-old were “very rare” and usually reflective of high-impact trauma like car crashes.

“The most likely cause is manual strangulation with a degree of force, which we would mostly recognise in hanging,” he told the court.

The court was also shown X-rays of some of her injuries, including fractures in the fingers of her left hand and one in the u-shaped hyoid bone in her neck.

Bone specialist Professor Anthony Freemont told the court he found a break in her neck had been caused "within the setting of neck compression" of which "the most common cause of these types of fractures is manual strangulation".

He said that, according to his analysis, this injury was between six to 12 weeks old at the time of Sara's death.

v
Batool and Sharif have both pinned the blame on each other during the trial for Sara’s murder, with Malik claiming he had no involvement. Picture: Surrey Police

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said Sara’s father told a 999 operator he had "killed" his daughter after claiming he “legally punished her".

He said: "At 2.47am here in the UK a call was made to Surrey Police and the call was the first defendant Urfan Sharif.

"The call to the police lasted eight and a half minutes. In the call Urfan Sharif began by asking the operator to take down his address.

"It's difficult to make out what he's saying because it sounds like he's crying."

The operator interrupted him and said 'take a deep breath' and tell me what's happened.

"999 operators as I'm sure you can imagine are used to hearing all kinds of dreadful things in 999 calls. But this operator can't have expected the answer he got to his question 'tell me what happened'."

"Urfan Sharif answer was to say 'I have killed my daughter'.

"He used what you may think is an odd expression.

"He said 'I legally punished her and she died'."

"Jones continued: "A little later in the call when asked for more detail, he added 'she was naughty and then I beat her up.“It was not my intention to kill her but I beat her up too much'."

Sara Sharif was made to wear a hijab to hide her injuries
Sara Sharif was made to wear a hijab to hide her injuries. Picture: Surrey Police

'I lost it'

A note left by Sara's bed, ostensibly from Sharif, claims he killed her.

Jurors at the trial were shown the note found next to Sara's body at the family home in Woking last year.

The note read: "It's me, Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.

"I swear to God it was not my intention to kill her but I lost it."

It added: "I'm running away because I'm scared."The note also said: "My daughter is Muslim. Can you bury her like Muslim may be. I will be back before you finish the post mortem."

The trial continues.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, jurors were presented with WhatsApp messages, sent between 2020 and 2023, in which Batool told her sister of the beatings Sara suffered.

They were accompanied by pictures of a grim-faced and bruised Sara, with the message: "Look what he's doing. Delete the pictures."

During the time period, Batool often told her sister that Sharif hit Sara for her “naughty, rude and rebellious” actions, such as hiding keys and tearing up documents.

As early as February 2020, Batool described Sharif as going on a "rampage" after spilling hot tea, saying he was "possessed".

She described an "anger attack" after a visit to a play centre and incidents in which Sharif broke photo frames and curtains.

Commenting on 10 photographs of Sara, she wrote: "This is how bad he is beating her ... I feel really sorry for her. He beat the crap out of her."

At one point, Batool even claimed Sara had a “jinn” inside her, suggesting she was possessed in some way.

She told her sister: "She's got a jinn in her. She reminds me of me when I was young."

On another occasion, Batool said Sharif "went ballistic" and "beat Sara up like crazy", expressing fears that he would break her arm or leg.

In the summer of 2021, Batool texted her sister telling her she wanted to report her husband after he left Sara “covered in bruises, literally beaten black."

The trial continues.

Sara
Sara was only 10 when she died. Picture: Surrey Police

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area.

Girl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing
Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble
The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker
Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News