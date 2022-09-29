Breaking News

Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card

Ms Hawkey was found dead at home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A vulnerable 71-year-old woman has been murdered before two people were arrested over her death and allegedly stealing a bank card.

Susan Hawkey was found dead at a property in Brent, North West London, just before midday on Monday.

Police had been called over a fear for welfare at a house in Aylesbury Street.

A 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud and are in custody.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: "The circumstances of this murder are particularly tragic.

“An elderly, vulnerable female appears to have specifically targeted. I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognise Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life.

“I also appeal to anyone with information who may be able to help in bringing the offenders of this horrific crime to justice to come forward. We can be reached on 020 8358 0200 or alternatively, give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111."

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, North West Command Unit, said: "We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate this terrible incident.

"I know it will cause concern in the community; we share that concern and urge anyone who has information that could assist investigators to contact police immediately.

“The support and assistance of our communities could prove invaluable in bringing Susan's family justice."