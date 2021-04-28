Wales manager Ryan Giggs denies assaulting two women

By Ewan Quayle

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied a charge he was violent and engaged in controlling behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend, a court has heard.

Wales manager Giggs, 47, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of actual bodily harm against PR executive Kate Greville and another of controlling or coercive behaviour, including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, Ms Greville's younger sister, during the same alleged incident at his home in Worsley, Salford on 1 November last year.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

His conditions of bail are he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville or go to any address where they are.

The hearing, lasting 13 minutes, dealt with procedural matters as the case was sent to the crown court for a further hearing.