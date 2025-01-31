Black boxes recovered from site of DC plane crash as Trump criticised for linking tragedy to diversity policies

31 January 2025, 06:00 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 06:39

x
The recovered black boxes will offer clues to investigators about what went wrong on the doomed flight to DC. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The black boxes have been found for the passenger plane that crashed with a military helicopter over Washington DC which has left 67 presumed dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the American Airlines regional jet late on Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, just across the river from Washington.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for bodies, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

The recovered flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder - known as the black boxes - will offer clues to investigators about what went wrong.

Read more: Washington plane crash LIVE: Air traffic control at airport was 'understaffed' on night of disaster

Read more: 'Like a war zone': Washington plane crash witness describes scene of horror he saw from his window

U.S. President Donald Trump Holds Press Conference On Deadly Plane Crash
Donald Trump is facing criticism for suggesting diversity policies contributed to the crash. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is also facing criticism for suggesting diversity policies contributed to the crash.

Mr Trump opened the news conference with a moment of silence honouring the crash victims, calling it an "hour of anguish" for the country.

But he spent most of his time casting political blame, lashing out at former president Joe Biden's administration and diversity efforts at the Federal Aviation Administration, saying they had led to slipping standards - even as he acknowledged that the cause of the crash was unknown.

Without evidence, Mr Trump blamed air traffic controllers, the helicopter pilots and Democratic policies at federal agencies. He claimed that the FAA was "actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative".

January 30, 2025, Washington
Rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River. Picture: Alamy
The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation
The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation. Picture: NTSB

The crash occurred before 9pm in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over three miles (about 4.8 kilometres) south of the White House and the Capitol.

It happened on approach to Runway 33 at around 9pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The helicopter was on a training exercise, they added.

Air crash investigations can take months, and federal investigators told reporters they would not speculate on the cause.

The plane was found upside-down in three sections in waist-deep water, and first responders were searching miles of the Potomac, Donnelly said.

The helicopter wreckage was also found. Images from the river showed boats around the partly submerged wing and the mangled wreckage of the plane's fuselage.

American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said the plane was making a normal approach when "the military aircraft came into the path" of the jet.

One air traffic controller was responsible for coordinating helicopter traffic and arriving and departing planes when the collision happened, according to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that was obtained by The Associated Press.

A view of the crime scene shows local, state and federal law enforcement staging, collecting evidence and searching for clues after a regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River
The recovered black boxes will offer clues to investigators about what went wrong on the flight. Picture: Getty
A view of the crime scene
A view of the crime scene. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

woman raised her hand for dissuade, campaign stop violence against women. Asian woman raised her hand for dissuade with copy space, black and white co

Efforts to address violence against women and girls have not improved outcomes for victims in recent years

v

Campaigners say plans to partially demolish village for third Heathrow runway could 'smash our community'

Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the stars performing at a huge benefit concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from recent devastating wildfires.

Lady Gaga and Rod Stewart pay tribute to LA fire victims at star-studded fundraiser concerts

People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered

‘Unacceptably poor service’ - disability benefit claimants wait 10 times longer for calls to be answered

Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams.

Online shopping fraud rises 20% costing consumers more than £56 million in one year

Trump is under fire for linking the plane crash to diversity hiring

'Despicable': Trump under fire for linking Washington plane crash to diversity - as he jokes about swimming in river

Trump said on Thursday that the US will start imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Saturday, which will likely have a dramatic impact on the economy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 with China to follow, setting up trade war

Exclusive
Abadi Ismail witnessed the crash

'Like a war zone': Washington plane crash witness describes scene of horror he saw from his window

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969

Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and Sixties pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update

The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires

Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Exclusive
Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watts and Samson

Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales.

Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

Jorja Watt

Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears
Douae and Houda have been reported missing.

Two teenage girls on student exchange from Morocco reported missing in London

Princess Kate visits Tŷ Hafan.

Kate shares smiles with patients as she follows Diana's footsteps to become patron of Welsh children's hospice
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize
WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 people including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News