Live: Rescuers search for survivors after plane collides with military helicopter over Washington DC

30 January 2025, 07:50 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 08:34

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport
Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Dozens of people are feared dead after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed in the air above Washington DC.

An American Airlines flight with 64 people onboard has crashed after colliding with a military helicopter over Washington DC.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming into land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River as both aircraft are in the water.

Reports suggest 19 bodies have been pulled from the river but no official figures have been confirmed.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for survivors, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen over river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

    • Next briefing from officials to be at 12.30pm

    Officials will provide their next briefing at 12.30pm UK time, the mayor of Washington DC has said in a post on X.

    Almost 300 first responders continue to search the Potomac River and face "extremely rough and windy" conditions, officials said.

    Katy Ronkin

    Reagan National Airport to remain closed until late Thursday morning

    Reagan National Airport will remain closed until Thursday morning at 11 am EST (4pm in the UK), says John Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports.

    He told reporters "that's when the first flights will take off", but also admitted that the timing was "fluid" and could change.

    Flights at the airport have been grounded since the collision occured at about 9pm Eastern Time Wednesday. 

    Other airports in the area are not impacted.

    Katy Ronkin

    'Likely helicopter's fault'

    Matthew Cappucci, senior meteorologist at the Washington Post, who lives in a 20th floor flat overlooking the runway at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C, told LBC this morning that it was likely to be the helicopter's fault.

    "One thing that you know from a weather perspective, obviously I'm an atmospheric scientist, visibility was not an issue.

    "We have perfect visibility right now. The air is very dry. So visibility should not have been an issue for the passenger plane that was landing.

    "As they make that left turn at the last moment, there's a good chance that, you know, with the wing sort of up and right, there may have been a blind spot for the pilots of the commercial aircraft flight where they wouldn't have been able to see the helicopter.

    "So this likely was the helicopter's fault, if you will.

    "But of course the NTSB National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating in cooperation with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)."

    Katy Ronkin

    Pictured: Emergency services respond to DC plane crash

    Emergency response teams including Washington, DC Fire and EMS, DC Police and others were assessing the airplane wreckage in the Potomac River early this morning.

    Katy Ronkin

    US defence secretary says investigation launched

    Katy Ronkin

    Map shows where plane and helicopter crashed over Washington, DC

    Katy Ronkin

    Several members of US skating community on board

    US Figure Skating has confirmed that "several" members of its community were on the plane that crashed in the Potomac River.

    The governing body said the athletes, coaches, and relatives onboard were travelling home from a development camp held in Wichita, Kansas.

    "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available," it added. 

    Team USA pair skater Luke Wang wrote on X: "Praying for all those on the flight from Wichita to DC. 

    "Among the passengers were skaters and coaches. Absolutely heartbreaking." 

    Russian state media have named two of the people on board the American Airlines flight as Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova.

    The married couple won the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship.

    Katy Ronkin

    Katy Ronkin

    Good morning.

    Welcome to our Washington DC plane crash live blog. Stick with us for the latest updates.

    Katy Ronkin

