Live: Rescuers search for survivors after plane collides with military helicopter over Washington DC

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Dozens of people are feared dead after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed in the air above Washington DC.

An American Airlines flight with 64 people onboard has crashed after colliding with a military helicopter over Washington DC.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming into land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River as both aircraft are in the water.

Reports suggest 19 bodies have been pulled from the river but no official figures have been confirmed.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for survivors, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen over river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

Follow our live blog for updates.