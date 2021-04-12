Live

Watch LIVE: PM leads Commons address in honour of Prince Philip

By Fiona Jones

Boris Johnson will lead an address in the House of Commons, honouring the life and service of the Duke of Edinburgh. You can watch it here live from 2:30pm.

The Commons has been recalled a day early so that the prime minister and MPs can pay their respects to Prince Philip.

Parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already been recalled to begin offering their tributes to the duke.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the prince, who died on Friday, as being a "thoughtful man, deeply interesting and fiercely intelligent".

Northern Irish First Minister Arlene Foster described Philip as a "true intergenerational legacy to our youth, our United Kingdom and the world's environment".

First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said: "On behalf of the Welsh Government, and those supporting the government in this Parliament... I extend our sincerest sympathies at the end of an exceptional life lived."



